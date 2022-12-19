The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Fairland took an unusual path to its ninth straight win in girls basketball.

The Lady Dragons played from behind nearly all evening and not until a layup, steal and layup all by Kamryn Barnitz with about 4:30 left did they finally take the lead for good and eventually notch a victory over Rock Hill, 71-60, Monday night at the Carl York Center.

