PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Fairland took an unusual path to its ninth straight win in girls basketball.
The Lady Dragons played from behind nearly all evening and not until a layup, steal and layup all by Kamryn Barnitz with about 4:30 left did they finally take the lead for good and eventually notch a victory over Rock Hill, 71-60, Monday night at the Carl York Center.
“Outcoached, outplayed,” Lady Dragons coach Jon Buchanan said. “We’re fortunate to get out with a win.”
Until Monday, Fairland had breezed past its first six Ohio Valley Conference opponents. Rock Hill would be different. The Redmen led virtually the entire way until fatigue started to set in midway through the final period as the home team’s depth took its toll.
“We ran out of gas,” Redmen coach Eric Bailey said. “We’ve got six kids. Jon’s got a cattle farm full. It got to us.”
Kamryn Barnitz drained a three-pointer with 4:58 left to put Fairland ahead to stay at 57-56. That was part of a game-deciding 13-0 run by the Lady Dragons, who went from down 56-54 to ahead 67-56 before Hazley Matthews made two free throws to end the streak with 2:31 left.
The 4-point burst by Kamryn Barnitz caught players, coaches and all the spectators by surprise.
“That was the big play of the game,” Buchanan said. “I look down the floor after the basket, she gets a steal and layup. Four points in three seconds. Her biggest game of the year. She broke out tonight.”
Barnitz led Fairland (9-0, 7-0 OVC) with 17 points. Bailey Russell added 13 and Tomi Hinkle 10.
Matthews pace Rock Hill (8-3, 6-1 OVC) with 17 points. Jlynn Risner contributed 15 and Hadyn Bailey 13.
Buchanan said Rock Hill handled Fairland’s full-court pressure, so he back off.
“As coaches we were so stubborn,” Buchanan said. “We wanted to create pace, not just giving up layups or put them in the bonus. They made us pay. Give Rock Hill all the credit. They had opportunities and made shots.”
There was a sequence when Rock Hill got a left-handed layup close to the basket and Bailey drained a long three when the ball banked in.
“They’re not going anywhere,” Buchanan said. “Two crazy shots.”
Bailey said he was glad to see the Redmen test Fairland until the end.
“When I first got here, I reached out for help and Jon was there,” Bailey said. “It’s good to give them a challenge. That’s what a Division II team’s supposed to look like. That’s where we want to be. Takes time to get there. I want something bigger.”
Bailey kept thinking Fairland would come up with a decisive run, but it didn’t come until the closing stages.
“At any point in time a team can do something like that,” Bailey said. “I’m super proud of our kids.”
Fairland outscored Rock Hill 24-12 in the final period. Both teams are now off until the middle of next week.
ROCK HILL 19 15 14 12 — 60: Bailey 13, Easterling 6, Matthews 17, Hankins 5, H. Risner 4, J. Risner 15.
FAIRLAND 16 16 15 24—71: Taliaferro 8, Godby 7, R. Barnitz 5, Allen 6, Hinkle 10, K. Barnitz 17, Russell 13, Bruce 5.
