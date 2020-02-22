JACKSON, Ohio — A 19-5 fourth quarter spurt gave the Fairland Dragons a 48-29 win over Westfall in the boys sectional basketball championship at Jackson High School on Friday.
With the win Fairland (21-2) advanced to the Ohio Division III Athens district semifinal on March 2 at the Ohio University Convocation Center against the winner of the Waverly sectional championship. That game was between fellow Ohio Valley Conference member South Point and North Adams.
Fairland’s offense struggled early getting a 11-5 first quarter advantage. Westfall (13-12) used its defense to allow a single field goal to start the second quarter while it managed to cut the Dragons’ lead to 13-12 with 3:07 to play in the half.
Aiden Porter paced the Dragons with nine points in the first half. Jacob Polcyn only had four points in the first half but was key to help Fairland put the game away.
“The shots weren’t falling for us early,” said Polcyn, who finished with a game-high 21 points.
“We played great team defense to force turnovers. We ran a lot of back screen cuts to get points.”
Jay Wyman led the Mustangs with 12 points, including nine in the third quarter. Fairland held him scoreless in the final period as the Dragons secured the school’s 23rd sectional title.
Dragons head coach Nathan Speed didn’t spend time at Jackson to cut down nets after the win, choosing instead to make the 30 minute trip to Waverly to scout his next opponent.
“It’s definitely going to be hard to beat a team three times,” Polcyn said of possibly facing South Point again.
The Pointers came through on their end of that bargain when it defeated North Adams in a 67-66 contest won by Nakyan Turner’s free throw with six seconds remaining. Turner’s second shot missed and North Adams sank a 3-point shot with one second left.
“I practice those all the time,” Turner said. “We just have to be ready for what’s next.”
Chance Gunther led all scorers with 28 points in the game.
WESTFALL 5 10 9 5 — 29: Wyman 12, Spohn 3, Wolfe 2, Cline 2, Bugher 8, Blackburn 2.
FAIRLAND 11 8 10 19 — 48: Polcyn 21, Porter 17, Hunt 8, Leep 2.
SOUTH POINT 20 5 24 18 — 67: Turner 14, Kazee 4, Taylor 6, Gunther 28, Blackwell 12, Sammons 3.
NORTH ADAMS 9 13 14 30 — 66: Hester 19, Young 6, Brand 4, Vogel 5, S. Meade 3, C. Meade 11, McCormick 18.