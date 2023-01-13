Fairland’s Chase Allen (1) drives for the winning layup as Chesapeake’s Camron Shockley (12) and Caleb Cox (3) defend during a high school basketball game January 6 at the Carl York Center in Rome Township, Ohio.
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland had watched Ironton claw back to within six at 37-31 with 52 seconds left in the third period in its game Friday against the Fighting Tigers at the Carl York Center.
Steeler Leep then got four of the next six points for the Dragons for a 12-point lead at 43-31 with 5:55 left to play. The Fighting Tigers then scored four straight to trail 43-35 with 4:20 left.
Thacker got Fairland’s next basket. And then enter Keegan Smith, who scored twice on follows, drew fouls on each, but missed the free throws. Still, that was a big part in a 10-0 run for the home team, which Chase Allen ended with a basket and two free throws for a 53-35 cushion with 2:20 on the clock.
Allen and Leep fittingly followed with a basket each to cement the win, 59-39, in Ohio Valley Conference play.
“It’s a matter of, we came out did what we were supposed to do,” Fairland coach Nathan Speed said of his team’s runs in the second and fourth periods. “Didn’t stand around. When they attack, play harder, the kids do better.”
Fairland led 28-12 at the half and 39-31 going into the fourth thanks to a 19-point flurry by the Fighting Tigers. In the fourth, the Dragons got the upper hand early and rolled to a fourth straight win.
“Offensive rebounds,” Leep said about Ethan White and Lincoln Barnes working on the offensive glass. “They (Barnes and White) are horses, but when we box out and they’ve got a couple guys still in the paint, we’re gone. We’re better in transition. All the guys see the floor well. They don’t care who scores the points.”
There were some anxious moments when Ironton pulled to within six, but this time the Dragons showed their resolve.
“So much fun. We’ve got a lot of shooters,” Leep said.
Leep led Fairland (10-4, 6-2 OVC) with 16 points, matching the total he scored in the first meeting on Dec. 28 at Ironton when the Fighting Tigers won in four overtimes, 76-72. He suffered a broken nose in that game and wears a faceguard.
“This one feels good,” Leep said.
Chase Allen added 13 points, Brody Buchanan 12 (11 in the first half) and Thacker 10. Shaun Terry paced Ironton (6-4, 4-2 OVC) with 16.
“Brody can score,” Leep said of the lefty shooter. “When he’s on, get him the ball.”
When it comes to contributions, Speed said Smith delivered at a key moment.
“It’s his hustle,” Speed said. “He can go to the rim. That’s what he has to do to get on the floor.”
Fairland is starting to find the form it’s shown in recent years as one of the dominant teams in southeast Ohio. Partly it’s been learning to play without Aiden Porter, who is currently in the transfer portal.
“We had to develop,” Speed said. “Execution was not there then. We learned we’d have to have all five play well.”
And Fairland obviously had things go its way, this time compared to the four-overtime loss.
“Rebound better, attack better,” Speed said. “We were not soft.”
Fairland’s next game is Tuesday at home against Gallia Academy. Next Friday, the Dragons go to South Point, which routed them, 58-30, on Dec. 13 at Fairland. Ironton is back in action Tuesday at home against Coal Grove. On Friday, Rock Hill visits Ironton.
IRONTON 8 4 19 8 — 39: Barnes 2, Terry 16, Wilson 2, Roach 2, Schreck 8, White 9.
FAIRLAND 10 18 11 20 — 59: Davis 4, Allen 13, Thacker 10, Leep 16, Smith 4, Buchanan 12.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.