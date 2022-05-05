ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Niko Kiritsy’s two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning broke a tie game and propelled Fairland to a 7-4 come-from-behind victory over Wayne in high school baseball Thursday at Roger Snyder Field.
The Dragons never led until Kiritsy’s hard ground ball past the pitcher’s mound hit second base and deflected into center field, allowing courtesy runner Hunter Lykins and Brycen Hunt to score and give Fairland a 6-4 lead.
Lykins ran for Connor Sansom, who led off the sixth with a walk. Hunt attempted to bunt Lykins to second, but he beat the throw from Wayne pitcher Levi Cassidy.
The next hitter, Blaze Perry, placed a bunt down the third base line that produced the same result.
Then came Kiritsy’s chance.
“I was down in the count, 1-and-2, and a curveball came in and I hit it up the middle,” Kiritsy said.
“I had two strikeouts before that, so it felt good to get that hit and get on base.”
Perry scored on Cooper Cummings’ line drive single that set the final score.
Tyler Sammons, the fourth Fairland pitcher of the game, retired the side in order in the top of the seventh to preserve the win for the Dragons.
Fairland (12-5) is scheduled to return to Ohio Valley Conference play on Friday at South Point.
The loss dropped Wayne’s record to 12-12, according to head coach Adam Adkins.
Wayne took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on RBI singles by Ike Chinn and Brayden Jackson before Dragons starter Alex Rogers got a strikeout to retire the side, stranding two runners on base.
That score held until the bottom of the third, when Fairland rallied for two runs to tie the game. That inning began when Hunt reached first on a one-out bunt that would foreshadow things to come.
The Pioneers plated a run in the fourth inning when Peyton Davis drew a bases-loaded walk that scored Braxton Marcum. Cassidy’s RBI single in the top of the fourth drove in courtesy runner Kaden Watts to give Wayne a 4-2 lead.
Fairland’s rally started in the fifth inning when Sammons, who started the game in right field, doubled to left field scoring Blake Trevathan and Rogers.
A hit batter and a single put a possible go-ahead run into scoring position for Wayne with two outs, but Parker Adkins grounded to third to end the inning.
Wayne head coach Adam Adkins was in admiration of Fairland’s execution of the plays that gave it the win and said seeing it deployed against his Pioneers will help them in the Class AA sectionals.
“If you can lay down a bunt, execute really well with some speed, you’re going to win a game late,” Adkins said. “That’s the first time this season that small ball beat us late in a game, so it’s nice to see right before playoffs so we know what we have to work on.”
The Pioneers are scheduled to play again on Friday at home against Sissonville and on Monday against Mingo Central before sectional play begins.
WAYNE 200 110 0 — 4 9 0
FAIRLAND 002 023 x — 7 15 2
Prater, Adkins (5), Cassidy (6), Davis (6) and Jackson; Rogers, Perry (3), Wall (5), Sammons (7) and Cummings.
Hitting: (W) Cassidy 3-4, RBI; Jackson 2-4, RBI. (F) Cummings 3-4, 3 RBI; Kiritsy 1-3, 2 RBI; Sammons 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI.