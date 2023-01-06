Fairland’s Chase Allen (1) drives for the winning layup as Chesapeake’s Camron Shockley (12) and Caleb Cox (3) defend during a high school basketball game Friday at the Carl York Center in Rome Township, Ohio.
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Last week, Nathan Speed asked a local minister to pray for him to develop more patience.
Perhaps God heard and granted the Fairland High School boys basketball coach’s request, as Speed had to wait until the final buzzer for his Dragons (8-4 overall, 4-2 Ohio Valley Conference) to secure a 39-37 victory over Chesapeake (2-8, 2-4) Friday at the Carl York Center.
Fairland trailed the first 28:45 and didn’t take a permanent lead until Chase Allen’s basket and free throw with 1:31 left. Not until the Panthers’ Dannie Maynard’s half-court heave as time expired sailed left of the basket could Speed celebrate.
“We didn’t do anything the first half,” said Speed, whose squad trailed 18-14 after a first half when Chesapeake controlled the pace. “They came out and played hard and we did not.”
Speed said the Dragons didn’t handle well the loud, near-capacity crowd at the 1,600-seat arena.
“They really came out and punched us in the face,” Speed said of the Panthers.
Chesapeake appeared to deliver a knockout blow, outscoring Fairland 10-2 to open the third quarter. Steeler Leep scored on a spin move in the lane to pull the Dragons within 28-18 at 2:46 of the third quarter and Fairland became rejuvenated, particularly on defense. The Dragons took advantage of 16 Panthers turnovers and committed eight.
“Turnovers were the difference,” Chesapeake coach Steven Ater said. “Our kids played hard and left it all on the court.”
Speed said his team’s offense and defense early was “terrible” and improved in the last two quarters.
“We played with more energy in the second half,” Speed said. “Our kids got scrappy. The first half we didn’t get a loose ball and the second half we got a lot. We picked up our rebounding and got some second-chance points.”
The lead changed five times in the final 3:15. Will Davis’ steal and layup gave the Dragons their first lead, 33-32.
“Coach told me that would be there,” Davis said of the pass he intercepted in front of the Panthers student section. “He told me to watch for it. I hadn’t done anything the whole game. I had to do something.”
The teams traded the advantage four times, with Fairland winning it on Allen’s three-point play. On Tuesday, Allen scored at the buzzer in overtime to give the Dragons a 71-70 triumph over Gallia Academy.
“I saw a hole and I went,” Allen said of Friday’s winning shot. “It’s good to win. We didn’t come out ready to play and they did.”
The win was Fairland’s 18th in a row over their arch rival. Chesapeake last beat the Dragons March 2, 2015.
Allen, a 5-foot-9 junior, scored a game-high 14 points. Maynard and Camron Shockley each scored 10 points for the Panthers.
Both teams play again at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Panthers vs. Gallia Academy, Fairland taking on Rock Hill.
Rebounds: C 25 (Oldaker 7), F 13 (Buchanan 5). Team rebounds: C 2, F 2. Deadball rebounds: F 1. Steals: C 5 (Shockley 3), F 12 (Buchanan 3, Davis 3). Blocked shots: C none, F none. Turnovers: C 16, F 8. Fouls: C 11, F 10. Technical fouls: none.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
