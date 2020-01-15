IRONTON, Ohio — Fairland overcame a 14-point deficit to defeat Ironton 63-46 Tuesday night in boys high school basketball at the Conley Center.
The Dragons, ranked 10th in Ohio Division III, trailed 18-4 after one quarter, but stormed back within 27-26 by halftime.
Clayton Thomas, who led Fairland with 24 points, scored 13 in the second quarter, 12 on 3-point baskets.
The teams entered the fourth quarter tied 36-36, but Fairland outscored the Fighting Tigers 25-8 in the final eight minutes to hang onto first place by itself in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Aiden Porter scored 19 for the Dragons (13-1 overall, 7-0 OVC), who defeated Ironton for the seventh consecutive time.
Gavin Hunt scored nine points and made six steals.
Fairland, which has won 62 of its last 63 OVC games, made 25 of 49 shots (51 percent), including 7 of 18 from 3-point range.
The Dragons outrebounded the Tigers 19-16.
Reid Carrico scored 20 points to pace the Fighting Tigers, who made 18 of 36 shots (50 percent), but committed 24 turnovers.
Fairland entertains Coal Grove at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Ironton returns to action at home vs. Gallia Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
FAIRLAND 4 22 12 25 — 63: Polcyn 9, Porter 19, Hunt 9, Thomas 24, Williams 2.
IRONTON 18 9 11 8 — 46: Salyers 7, Hacker 8, Grizzle 5, Carrico 20, Freeman 2, Pringle 2, Wright 2.