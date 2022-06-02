CHILLICOTHE, Ohio -- When the rain came, Fairland opened the flood gates.
The Dragons (21-5) scored six runs in the seventh inning to win their 16th consecutive game, rallying to beat Minford 10-3 Thursday in a Division III, Region 11 high school baseball semifinal at VA Stadium.
The Dragons will play Liberty-Union, which defeated West Lafayette-Ridgeway 2-1 Thursday in the other semifinal in Mount Vernon, Ohio. That game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday at Lancaster High School's Beavers Field followed by a trip to the state tournament at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 at Canal Park in Akron.
Fairland makes its first trip to the region finals since 1983.
"They were on the fastball, so I threw the breaking balls and our defense did an amazing job," said winning pitcher Tyler Sammons, who allowed six hits, struck out two and walked four in a complete game. "The defense helped me out a lot. I had two strikeouts and they did the rest for me."
Fairland had shut out all four postseason opponents and not allowed a run in 26 innings before Minford (18-9) ended those streaks in the first inning.
The Falcons appeared in control until the Dragons scored three runs in the sixth inning. With one out, Niko Kiritsy doubled into the left field corner. The Falcons intentionally walked Cooper Cummings, putting the tying run on base.
"Cummings is a heck of a player," Minford coach Anthony Kinttel said. "The idea was to set up a double play. The way he was swinging it, he probably would have ended up on second base anyway whether we walked him or not. We've done that all season, pitching around guys and getting double plays."
Blake Trevathan made the Falcons pay for that decision, doubling to right-center to plate both runners and tie the game 3-3.
One out later, Trevathan moved to third on an error by shortstop Adam Crank, then scored when Crank committed a second error, bobbling a ground ball by Sammons, giving Fairland a 4-3 lead.
"Our team has a bunch of guys who can do the same thing hitting," Dragons coach Michael Hill said of the Falcons' decision to walk Cummings. "It's a next-man-up mentality. We always preach, 'do your job.' Blake came in there and did that. He came up huge."
The Dragons loaded the bases thanks to two infield hits and a throwing error by third baseman Aodhan Queen, then left the field because of a rain delay that lasted one hour, 12 minutes.
Play resumed with Cummings drawing a walk to plate Brycen Hunt to make it 5-3. Trevathan followed with a sacrifice fly to knock in Blaze Perry. Alex Rogers then singled up the middle to drive in Kiritsy.
After Sammons reached on the Dragons' fifth infield hit of the inning, Ethan Wall walked to score Cummings and make it 8-3. Hunter Lykins hit into a fielder's choice, scoring Trevathan, before Hunt singled to left, scoring Rogers to set the score.
"At the end of the day, defense and pitching," Hill said. "That's what it takes. This deep, everybody is good. We stayed around and broke it right open. We took advantage of them walking us and making some errors."
Kiritsy was 2 for 3 and Hunt 2 for 4. Trevathan drove in three runs. Carson Cronin was 2 for 3.
Minford scored two runs in the first inning. J.D. Matiz led off with an infield hit and Cronin followed with a single to left. Crank bunted both runners over and Queen hit a sacrifice fly to center field. After Mason book walked, Cronin scored on a double steal.
Fairland pulled within 2-1 in the fourth when Cummings doubled, moved to third on a fielder's choice and scored on Cole Borland's wild pitch. That fielder's choice potentially was costly, as Perry tried to score on a ground ball to shortstop, but Crank threw him out at the plate.
The Falcons made it 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth. Noah Martin reached second on a single/error combination, moved to third on a fielder's choice and came home on Branson Alley's hit.
Hill said Liberty Union and Ridgewood are quality foes. The Blue Lions feature senior right-hander Jacob Miller, who throws 95 mph and is a potential first-round pick in the MLB Draft in July.
FAIRLAND 000 103 6 -- 10 10 1
MINFORD 200 100 0 -- 6 2
Sammons and Cummings; Borland, Coriell (7) and Matiz.
Hitting: (F) Kiritsy 2-3 2B, Hunt 2-4, Cummings 2B, Trevathan 2B 3 RBIs, Wall 2B; (M) Cronin 2-3.