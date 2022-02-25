WAVERLY, Ohio — Just when it appeared Fairland was shooting itself in the foot, the Dragons shot themselves into the Sweet 16.
Cold from the floor in the first three quarters, 11th-ranked Fairland heated up in the fourth period and overcame an eight-point deficit to defeat seventh-ranked Eastern-Brown 50-47 in the Division III, Region 11, Southeast 2 District tournament at the Waverly Downtown Arena.
The No. 3 seed Dragons (24-2) will play either Belmont Union Local or Tuscarawas Valley at 6 p.m., Wednesday, in the Region 11 tournament — the Sweet 16 — at Logan High School.
Fairland used a 23-10 run to take the lead. The Dragons outscored the Warriors 24-17 in the final period, building a 49-40 lead and holding on for the victory. Junior guard Tomi Hinkle led the comeback, scoring 24 points, nine in the fourth quarter, including the 1,000th of her career.
Hinkle’s 3-pointer with 5:36 to play gave Fairland a 34-32 lead and it never trailed again.
Second-seeded Eastern-Brown first-team all-stater Rylee Leonard attempted a contested 3-pointer with 2 seconds left, but hit nothing but backboard. Mackinzi Gloff rebounded for the Warriors, but couldn’t do anything before time expired.
Fairland rushed shots, missing bunnies, free throws and shot two air balls in the first quarter, falling behind 10-7. The Dragons shooting woes continued in the second half, as they made just 7 of 26 shots. Despite the errant shots, Fairland trailed just 18-17 at halftime after trailing by as many as five points, as Eastern-Brown made just 8 of 26 shots in the first two quarters.
Gloff, a stout, long-armed, 5-foot-10 forward, hurt the Dragons inside with eight points in the first half. Fairland, though limited Leonard to two free throws in the 16 minutes.
FAIRLAND 7 10 9 24 — 50: R. Barnitz 7, Allen 11, Hinkle 24, K. Barnitz 2, Bruce 6, Salyer 0.
EASTERN-BROWN 10 8 12 17 — 47: Bailey 0, Utter 8, Prine0, Leonard 11, Dotson 1, Hamilton 10, Gloff 17.
WHEELERSBURG 49, FAIRFIELD 42: No. 1 is going to the Sweet 16.
Wheelersburg (23-0), the top-ranked team in Ohio Division III, rallied to defeat Fairfield 49-42 Friday night in a Division III, Region 11, Southeast 2 high school girls basketball championship game at the Waverly Downtown Arena.
The Pirates advance to the Region 11 semifinals at 6 p.m. on March 2 vs. either Fort Frye or Berlin Hiland at Logan High School.
Wheelersburg emerged from the locker room with newfound confidence, energy and aggression to begin the third quarter after trailing 20-18 at halftime. The Pirates used a 9-0 run to force the Lions into three timeouts in the first 3:24 of the period.
Fairfield broke its scoring drought of 6:38 when Peyton Magee drove the lane for a basket with 3:52 left in the third to pull the Lions within 27-22. Madison Whittaker, though, swished a 3-pointer 14 seconds later to spark a 7-0 Wheelersburg run. The faster pace and improved rebounding allowed the Pirates to build a 14-point lead before settling for a 38-27 advantage by quarter’s end.
Fairfield eventually adjusted and achieved success in transition. Emma Fouch scored six straight points — four on layups, two at the free-throw line — and Magee scored from the lane as the Lions moved within 40-35 with 4:02 left in the game.
Unnerved, the Pirates pushed their lead to 44-35 after baskets by Alaina Keeney and Makenna Walker only to see Madison Bronner sink two foul shots and Magee hit a 3-pointer to cut Wheelersburg’s lead to 44-40 with 1:54 to play.
The Pirates, though, made enough free throws down the stretch to preserve the victory.
Wheelersburg struggled early, missing seven shots from within 3 feet in the first half. Much of the trouble was caused by Fairfield’s height, as the Lions frequently altered Pirates shots in the half-court game.
Fairfield dominated at times in the first half. Magee’s basket with 53 seconds left in the first quarter started an 8-0 run to give the Lions a 19-11 lead. Wheelersburg clawed back and took a lead it never surrendered when Lexie Rucker made a jumper at 6:52 of the third quarter to make it 22-20.
Fairland took on Eastern-Brown in the nightcap for the Southeast 1 district championship.
FAIRFIELD 13 7 7 15 — 42: Newkirk 0, Quickle 0, Fouch 12, Magee 17, Donley 5, Bronner 3, Haines 5.
WHEELERSBURG 11 7 20 21 — 49: Whittaker 11, Coriell 2, Kennard 1, Keeney 13, Walker 9, Rucker 9, Eaton 4.