ATHENS, Ohio — Fairland is elite again.
The Dragons (24-2) defeated West Lafayette Ridgewood 68-58 Wednesday in the semifinals of the Division III, Region 11 boys high school basketball tournament at Ohio University’s Convocation Center. Fairland, ranked sixth in the state, advances to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2017 where it will face top-ranked Canal Winchester Harvest Prep at 7 p.m. here on Saturday. The winner moves on to the state tournament Final Four.
Harvest Prep (23-3) defeated Zane Trace 58-47 in an earlier semifinal. Christopher Anthony led the defending state champion Warriors with 20 points. Mario Davis scored 11 and Brian Beavers 10.
Cam Evans led the Pioneers (22-4) with 26 points and broke the school’s all-time scoring record in the process. Nick Nesser scored 11.
Ridgewood threw a scare into Dragons fans early.
“They started with an 8-0 run, but we stayed calm and and got back into it,” said Fairland junior center Jacob Polcyn, who finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
The Generals (24-3), ranked ninth in the state, were hot early, making six of nine 3-pointers on their way to a 34-29 halftime lead. Senior guard Koleton Smith did most of the damage, making a trio of 3-pointers in scoring 13 points in the first half.
The Dragons switched up their defense in the second half, moving junior guard Gavin Hunt to guard Smith. Hunt, a three-sport star and one of the better athletes in the Tri-State, held Smith to three points on 1-for-5 shooting in the second half.
“Gavin is one of the better defenders in Ohio,” said Fairland guard Aiden Porter, who scored a game-high 28 points. “He’s so smart. To hold that guy to three points in the second half is outstanding.”
Porter made three 3-pointers, but scored mostly on drives, as Ridgewood struggled to contain off Dragons’ screens.
“I’m proud of them for staying calm and battling back,” Fairland coach Nathan Speed said. “(Ridgewood) wasn’t missing in the first quarter and we weren’t defending that great, either. We got back in the flow after we got some stops.”
That flow began early in the third quarter. After Trey Stoffer scored to give the Generals a 36-29 lead, Polcyn sandwiched a 2-point basket and a 3-pointer around a basket by Jordan Williams to spark a 12-0 run.
Ridgewood battled back to tie 43-43 with 1:47 left in the third period, but Porter swished 3-point shot with 1:16 left to give the Dragons a 46-43 lead they never relinquished. Fairland led 49-45 at the end of the quarter.
The Generals pulled within 49-47, but Polcyn made a pair of free throws to start an 11-3 run. Ridgewood never seriously threatened after that.
Fairland’s fans — about 120 in number because of Ohio High School Athletic Association restrictions related to the coronavirus — were loud as the fourth quarter wound down.
“Every single one of them counted,” Porter said, pointing to his school’s cheering section. “It was weird with the small crowd, but everyone wanted this.”
Polcyn said he missed the usually ardent Fairland fans.
“We tried to zone out as much as possible,” said Polcyn, who led the Dragons’ domination of the boards, outrebounding the Generals 31-15.
Ridgewood’s season ended just as it did in football, with a loss to an Ohio Valley Conference team in the regionals. Ironton beat the Generals on its way to the state finals.
FAIRLAND 11 18 20 19 — 68: Polcyn 21, Porter 28, Hunt 9, Thomas 3, Williams 6, Schmidt 1.
RIDGEWOOD 12 22 11 13 — 58: Tingle 7, Smith 16, Hamilton 8, Patterson 11, Kunze 2, Stoffer 14.