ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland’s respect for Ironton is immense, its fear of the Fighting Tigers non-existent.
The Dragons (2-0) entertain Ironton (2-0) in the Ohio Valley Conference opener at 7 p.m. Friday at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium. Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham said he knows the Tigers, favored by many to win a Division V state championship, are a monumental challenge.
“We’re chasing Tigers,” Cunningham said. “That’s what the league is doing. You have to call it what it is. You have to give respect where respect is due. They’ve played for two state titles the last three years. They’ve won the conference almost every year. They’ve controlled our conference.”
Cunningham said his praise of Ironton isn’t to downplay any other program, especially his own.
“For you not to say it is to not be willing to admit what’s in front of you,” he said. “I’m not afraid of it. We’re chasing Tigers.”
Fairland is one of the few OVC teams with a history of playing Ironton tough. The Dragons beat the Tigers 27-21 in 2017 at Tanks Memorial Stadium. Last season, Fairland took Ironton to overtime before losing 20-14.
A younger Dragons squad is set to take the field Friday.
“Every season presents its challenges and this is the hand we’re dealt,” Cunningham said. “We’ll be prepared. We’ll go play hard and do the things it takes to win football games. We hope to give our kids an opportunity to win at the end.”
Fairland has performed well in its first two games, defeating Portsmouth West 14-13 in what many considered an upset, then blowing out Wellston 47-7. Ironton, though, is a different animal than the Senators or the Rockets.
Cunningham said his team has a scheme for Friday, but qualified that with a quote from Scottish poet Robert Burns.
“We’ve been here before,” Cunningham said. “We feel like we have a game plan. The best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry, so you’d better have an alternative plan in place. We’ll do our best.”
Cunningham said Ironton is the most important game on the schedule simply because its the only one the Dragons will play this week.
“I’m not saying they’re more important than any team on our schedule,” Cunningham said. “We have nine other games equally as important. When it comes to the conference, they are the team to beat. Who plays in a conference to be No. 2? Knocking them off means nothing if you don’t win the rest.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.