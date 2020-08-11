ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — All eyes will be on Fairland and River Valley now that the Dragons and Raiders have broken the seal on the 2020 high school volleyball season.
Those teams scrimmaged Tuesday at the Carl York Center in their first indoor sports event since March. Golf teams took to the course last week.
Fans weren’t permitted to attend the volleyball scrimmage and everyone in the gym was required to wear a mask to help prevent spread of COVID-19, which has crippled the sports world since March.
Fairland Athletic Director Jeff Gorby said he and Dragons coaches and staff are trying hard to minimize risk and still play.
“The athletic department is currently working on ways to allow fans at the games this season,” Gorby said. “Fans will be limited.”
Precautions taken included spacing chairs 6 feet apart and in three rows rather than the usual bench for players, wearing of masks when not on the court, no switching benches between games, hand sanitizer at each end of the scorer’s table for players to use as they came out of the game and spray sanitizing the volleyballs throughout the match.
Fairland sophomore Emalee Daniels said the near-empty gym and different setup for the bench were the biggest changes.
“It feels awkward,” Daniels said. “It’s different with no fans, and sitting apart is something we’ll have to get used to doing. I have a pretty good feeling we’ll get to play the season as long as everything goes like today. We should be good.”
River Valley coach Valerie Tabor said reminding the girls to follow the new rules was akin to “herding cats” at first, but her players have adhered to them well.
“The girls are so excited to play and they’re just rolling with the punches,” Tabor said. “We have a huge number of kids out. The biggest thing is all the paperwork. We’re wiping down the balls and doing the things we’re supposed to do. It’s not been terrible.”
Fairland coach Mary Haynes said she’ll have to get used to the new style of play.
“Volleyball is such a social game,” Haynes said. “You come to the middle after nearly every point. The camaraderie of the game of volleyball is different from other sports.”
Haynes said her players have adapted well but compared learning the new rules to teaching kindergarten.
“It’s behavioral training,” said Haynes, who teaches Spanish at Fairland. “It’s a lot like learning a foreign language.”
Fairland also conducted media days for volleyball, football, cross country and soccer Tuesday.
Gorby outlined some rules for attendance at those teams’ events.
“If we are allowed to have fans at soccer and football games this season, a mask mandate will be in effect,” Gorby said. “All fans must wear a mask to attend games. All seats will be reserved. No standing along the fence. Again, we have to have permission from the health department.”
Fairland plays another home match Aug. 17 vs. Portsmouth Clay. Gorby said two fans per player will be allowed in. FHS also serves as host for the Ohio Valley Conference Preview Aug. 27 and the gym will be cleared and cleaned between games. For regular-season games, Gorby said four fans per player will be admitted.