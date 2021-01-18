CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fairland (12-1) jumped time a 21-1 lead and rolled to a victory over the host Pioneers Monday afternoon.
Sophomore guard Tomi Hinkle led the Dragons with 22 points. Bree Allen scored 12 points. Brianna Fetters pacer Zane Trace with six points.
FAIRLAND 21 5 20 18 — 64: Marshall 8, Barnitz 8, Brumfield 0, Schmidt 0, Bruce 6, Ready 0, Salyer 0, Taylor 2, Allen 12, Hinkle 22, Judge 0, Howard 2, Taylor 0, Orsbon 4.
ZANE TRACE 1 9 13 13 — 36: Wade 1, Lane 2, Griffey 4, Hill 0, Allen 4, Fetters 6, Johnson 0, zeroes 3, May 5, McCulls 4, Rose 2, Petillion 3.
MEIGS 46, GALLIA ACADEMY 33: The Marauders (6-5) built a 19-point lead and held off the Blue Angels (4-4) in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Mallory Hawley scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds, made six steals and blocked four shots to lead Meigs. Rylee Lisle scored 10 points. Maddy Petro paced Gallia Academy, which committed 23 turnovers, with 10 points.
GALLIA ACADEMY 8 7 10 8 -- 33: Petro 10, Hammons 6, Wilcoxon 5, Griffin 4, Reed 4, Truance 2, Cremeens 2.
MEIGS 16 12 13 5 -- 46: Hawley 21, Lisle 10, Mahr 8, Smith 7.
SOUTH GALLIA 54, ATHENS 46: Jesse Rutt and Tori Triplett each scored 16 points to help the Rebels (7-7) beat the Bulldogs (1-13) in Mercerville, Ohio.
The game was tied at halftime, but South Gallia used a 17-12 advantage in the third quarter to take control and stop a three-game losing skid.
Triplett pulled down eight rebounds and Rutt made seven steals. Kianna Benton led Athens with 13 points. Emily Zuber snared 13 rebounds.
ATHENS 13 8 13 12 -- 46 : Benton 13, Mills 9, Federspiel 7, Cordray-Davis 6, Zuber 6,
SOUTH GALLIA 15 6 17 16 -- 54: Rutt 16, Triplett 16, Sanders 8, Halley 6, Waugh 4, Lambert 4.