PEDRO, Ohio -- Sophomore Will Davis scored 22 points and Fairland (15-4 overall, 9-2 Ohio Valley Conference) clobbered Rock Hill (6-11, 2-9) Tuesday.
Chase Allen scored 16 and Aiden Porter 14 for Fairland, ranked 11th in Ohio Division III. Owen Hankins led Rock Hill with 18 points. Brayden Adams scored 11.
FAIRLAND 27 13 20 19 — 79: Davis 22, Porter 14. Martin 2, Thacker 6, Marcum 5, Tooley 0, Allen 16, Lucas 0, Southard 3, Leep 0, Hunt 7, Buchanan 4, Smith 0, Fizer 0.
ROCK HILL 13 8 6 18 — 45: Doddridge 2, Hankins 18, Adams 11, Williams 0, Day 5, Malone 2, Harper 4, Smith 3.
GALLIA ACADEMY 83, CHESAPEAKE 61: Isaac Clary scored 43 points and snatched 17 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils past the Panthers in Centenary, Ohio. Clary, a 6-foot-8, 305-pound junior, rallied Gallia Academy from a 15-3 deficit and to a 57-21 rebounding edge. Zane Loveday scored 19 points. For Chesapeake, Levi Blankenship scored 26 and Dannie Maynard 19.
SOUTH POINT 43, ROCK HILL 39: Mason Kazee scored 14 points and Caleb Schneider 10 as the host Pointers (11-7 overall, 7-4 OVC) edged the Redmen (5-12, 2-10). Noah Doddridge and Owen Hankins each scored 10 for Rock Hill.
"We survived and found a way," South Point coach Travis Wise said.
ROCK HILL 9 8 8 14 -- 39: Doddridge 10, Hankins 10, Adams 6, Williams 0, Day 3, Malone 4, Smith 6.
SOUTH POINT 9 11 9 14 -- 43: Schneider 10, Adams 2, Kazee 14, Pegram 7, Ermalovich 6, Dornon 4.
BOYD COUNTY 77, RUSSELL 63: The Lions scored 23 straight points as part of a 26-1 run in the third quarter in beating the Red Devils in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Jacob Spurlock led Boyd County with 19 points. Brad Newsome and Rheyce Deboard each scored 14. Jason Ellis scored 10 points and snared 14 rebounds. Brady Bell scored 36 for Russell.
FAIRVIEW 75, GRACE CHRISTIAN 51: Jaxon Manning scored 17 points, Tamel Smith 15, Bubba Day 14 and Tanner Johnson 10 as the Eagles (7-14) defeated the Soldiers in Huntington.
VAN 53, TOLSIA 50: Shaun Booth scored 29 points as the host Bulldogs edged the Rebels. Bryron Stewart scored 14 for Van (2-9). Parker Watts scored 17 for Tolsia (0-13).
RIVERSIDE 43, POINT PLEASANT 31: The Big Blacks (5-10) outscored the Warriors 17-4 in the fourth quarter but still couldn’t catch the Warriors. Braydin Ward scored 15 points for Riverside (3-10). Connor Lambert led Point Pleasant with nine points.
WINFIELD 85, LINCOLN COUNTY 49: Daven Wall scored 16 points and Seth Shilot 15 as the Generals (10-5) rolled by the Panthers in Hamlin, West Virginia. Elijah Compton and Ross Musick each scored 12. Cam Blevins led Lincoln County (4-7) with 16 points.
TRIMBLE 60, SOUTH GALLIA 25: The Tomcats (15-0 overall, 9-0 TVC) experienced little trouble with the Rebels in Glouster, Ohio. Blake Guffey scored 23 points for Trimble. Noah Cremeens led South Gallia (7-8, 4-5) with eight points.
ALEXANDER 48, RIVER VALLEY 34: Kyler D'Augustino scored 18 points and Braydin McKee 11 to help the Spartans (10-8 overall, 6-3 TVC) defeat the Raiders (2-15, 1-6) in Bidwell, Ohio. Mason Rhodes led River Valley with 13 points.
Girls basketball
CHESAPEAKE 62, NEW BOSTON 25: The Panthers (7-13) honored Kandace Pauley and Jessica Dillon on Senior Night with a victory over the Tigers (5-12). Pauley scored 15 points to back Kate Ball's 18. Dylan O'Rourke led New Boston with nine points.
NEW BOSTON 6 5 6 8 -- 25: Whitley 8, O'Rourke 9, Cad. Williams 6, Cas. Williams 0, Curnette 0, Boyer 2, Maynard 0.
CHESAPEAKE 13 23 14 12 -- 62: Pauley 15, Dillon 3, Isaacs 5, Duncan 8, Akers 0, Ball 18, McComas 6, Webb 4, Fuller 3.
SOUTH POINT 31, IRONTON 23: The Pointers (8-11 overall, 5-7 OVC), jumped to an 11-2 lead in defeating the host Fighting Tigers in the Conley Center. Savatina Jackson scored 13 for South Point. Kirsten Williams led Ironton (9-11, 7-6) with nine points.
SOUTH POINT 11 5 8 7 -- 31: Ermalovich 2, Hall 3, Mitchell 0, Saddler 7, Bruton 6, Savatina Jackson 13
IRONTON 2 9 8 4 -- 23: Deer 2, E. Williams 2, Carpenter 0, Lackey 0, C. Cecil 2, K. Williams 9, Morgan 4, White 4.
RUSSELL 51, LEWIS COUNTY 49: The Red Devils (18-4) outscored the Lions 5-3 in overtime in a triumph in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Shaelyn Steele scored 21 points and Bella Quinn 11 for Russell. Cheyenne D'Souza scored 17 and Maddie Johnson 10 for Lewis County (12-8).
WHEELERSBURG 44, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 31: The Pirates rallied from a two-point halftime deficit to beat the visiting Indians and win their 57th consecutive Southern Ohio Conference Division II game. Makenna Walker led Wheelersburg (18-0 overall, 13-0 SOC) with 15 points. Alaina Keeney scored 10. Savannah Easter paced Lucasville Valley (7-11, 3-9) with eight points.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Several high school games were postponed Thursday, including:
Girls: Coal Grove at Portsmouth, no makeup date set'; Portsmouth Clay at Symmes Valley, until Wednesday;
Boys: Wahama at Ritchie County, until Feb. 24.