ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Usually, 24 turnovers would frustrate a basketball coach, but two dozen giveaways are easier to take in a 42-point victory.
Fairland (15-1 overall, 11-1 Ohio Valley Conference) rolled to a 72-30 victory over Rock Hill (2-14, 1-10) during an at times sloppy girls high school basketball game Thursday at the Carl York Center. The triumph allowed the Dragons, ranked 11th in the state in Division III, to keep pace with 10th-ranked Coal Grove (17-1, 12-1) at the top of the OVC standings.
"Twenty-four turnovers and we scored 72 points," Fairland coach Jon Buchanan mused. "We played really fast like we want to play, but sometimes we played so fast we sped ourselves up and that led to turnovers."
Rock Hill led 5-3 after Mackenzie Hanshaw's basket 1:49 into the game, but Emma Marshall hit a 3-pointer at 5:44 of the first quarter to give the Dragons a 6-5 lead they extended to 26-9 by the end of the period. Marshall, a senior guard, finished with a double-double of 13 points and 10 steals.
"Fairland is very good and so deep," said Redwomen's first-year coach Eric Bailey, whose squad features just seven players to Fairland's 15. "They're where we want to be."
The Dragons forced 23 turnovers and turned many into points, with freshman Bree Allen leading the scoring with 22 points to go with three blocked shots. Sophomore guard Tomi Hinkle scored 15 points. Freshman Kylee Bruce pulled down 10 rebounds.
That Fairland converted more turnovers to baskets than did Rock Hill was evident in the shooting percentages. The Dragons made 30 of 59 shots (50.8 percent), while the Redwomen were 12 for 50 (24 percent). Fairland was 9 for 20 from 3-point range and outrebounded Rock Hill 38-23.
Freshman guard Emma Scott led the Redwomen with 11 points. Hope Easterling grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds to go with eight points.
Buchanan was pleased with how his team shot, but not so much with how it defended Rock Hill's shooters in the first half.
"We shot the ball really well early," Buchanan said. "We talked about not giving up wide-open catch-and-shoot shots, which we did early and they made some."
Both teams return to action against Gallia Academy, the Redwomen at home on Monday, the Dragons on Tuesday in Centenary, Ohio.
ROCK HILL 9 7 8 6 -- 30: Matney 1-6 0-1 0-2 2, H. Bailey 2-9 1-2 0-0 3, Scott 4-12 2-6 1-2 11, Easterling 3-7 0-0 2-3 8, J. Bailey 1-3 0-0 0-0 2, Pancake 0-4 0-2 0-0 0, Hanshaw 1-9 0-2 0-0 2. Totals: 12-50 3-13 3-7 30.
FAIRLAND 26 16 19 12 -- 72: Marshall 5-7 3-5 0-0 13, Penix 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Barnitz 4-13 0-8 0-0 9, Schmidt 0-3 0-0 0-0 0, Bruce 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Ngumire 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Salyer 0-0 0-0 1-2 1, Allen 9-12 3-3 1-3 22, Hinkle 6-10 3-4 0-0 15, Judge 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Howard 1-4 0-0 0-0 2, Taylor 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Orsbon 3-5 0-0 1-2 7. Totals: 30-59 9-20 3-7 72.
Rebounds: RH 23 (Easterling 11), F 38 (Bruce 10). Steals: RH 8 (H. Bailey 4), F 17 (Marshall 10). Blocked shots: RH 1 (Easterling), F 4 (Allen 3). Turnovers: RH 23, F 24. Fouls: RH 10, F 8. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None.