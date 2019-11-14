ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Harlie Lyons’ basketball career began with her dribbling between the canned soup display and the paper towel aisle.
“We had a grocery store and when she was 3 or 4 she would dribble in the store,” said Lyons’ mother, Wendy. “She knew then that she wanted to play basketball.”
On Wednesday, the Fairland High School senior guard signed a National Letter of Intent with Bluefield State College. She chose the the Big Blues over offers from Cedarville, Marietta, Muskingum, Salem, Union and WVU Tech.
“I went there and it felt like home,” Harlie Lyons said. “Everyone was really nice.”
Lyons’ averaged 11.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season. She is known for her 3-point-shooting ability.
Lyons said she has improved her ball handling and defense since last season. She also said her shot is quicker.
A friend of Bluefield State players Haley McComas of Spring Valley and Holly Toler of Logan, Lyons said she plans to major in criminal justice administration with a goal of being a forensic psychologist.
“I just want to fast forward and play college ball,” said Lyons, who enjoys fishing, as well as deer and rabbit hunting. “I’m really excited about it.”