ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Swimming in college is icing on the cake for Erin Rowe’s career.
Literally. The Fairland High School senior signed with Susquehanna in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. She plans to pursue a degree in business entrepreneurship with a minor in sustainability with a goal of starting her own bakery.
“A couple of years ago, my grandmother became sick so I started baking just to get her to eat,” Rowe said. “Then I started doing it more and more often for people’s birthdays and random stuff. I really enjoyed it. At the time, I didn’t have an idea of what I wanted to do. My dad told me I could do this as a job. Ever since then, I’ve wanted to own my own bakery.”
Rowe, though, desires her business to be different from an average bakery.
“That’s where the sustainability ties in because I want to make my bakery sustainable,” Rowe said. “It’ll be a long process, but I want to grow my own ingredients and cut down on the single use of plastic and help the environment.”
Before and after class, Rowe figures to be busy in the pool at Susquehanna, a NCAA Division III school. Her 100-meter breast stroke time of 1:10.78 would rank third on the River Hawks team. Her 2:39.39 time in the 200 breast stroke would rank fifth.
“Whatever they want me to do is what I’ll be swimming,” Rowe said.
Rowe inherited athleticism. Her dad, Jeff, played basketball at Radford University where her mom, Holly, played field hockey. Erin Rowe’s considerable talent — she enjoys snowboarding and hiking — attracted numerous colleges, but Susquehanna was the place Rowe said she felt was the best fit.
“I received an e-mail from there and after I went there for two visits, I just fell in love,” Rowe said. “It felt like home the instant I stepped foot on campus. Everyone was so friendly and welcoming. It was just an amazing place for me.”