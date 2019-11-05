ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Hanna Shrout will remain in Kelly green.
Marshall University landed one of Ohio’s and the Tri-State’s premier golfers last week when the Fairland High School girls standout committed to the Thundering Herd.
Shrout has played golf only since eighth grade and made the state tournament three times, earning second-team all-Ohio honors as a junior when she finished eighth and first-team honors as a senior when she was fourth overall. Shrout also was named the Southeast District player of the year.
Shrout played on Fairland’s boys and girls teams and sported an 18-hole average of 73.2. She shot a career-best 65 in winning the Ohio Valley Conference championship.
An honor student, Shrout won numerous tournaments, including the Tri-State Junior Golf Circuit event in Ashland. She finished second in the prestigious Duke Ridgeley Tournament earlier this season, shooting 74 to trail only teammate Clayton Thomas.
CORRECTION: An article in The Herald-Dispatch and other HD Media newspapers last week incorrectly reported the name of a Cabell Midland boys soccer player.
Jaden Fleshman assisted Ryan Holmes on a goal in the Knights’ 1-0 victory over Parkersburg in the Class AAA, Region IV championship game.
COOPER HONORED: Ohio Wesleyan University’s Lucas Cooper, a former all-state linebacker from Hurricane High School, was named the North Coast Athletic Conference defensive player of the week for his 13-tackle,1.5-sack effort in the Battling Bishops’ victory over Hiram on October 26.
IRON GIRL: Fairland multi-sport athlete Emma Marshall turned in an impressive and tiring weekend.
A junior, Marshall kicked four extra points for the Dragons’ football team in a 36-33 victory over Chesapeake Friday night, then on Saturday played in Fairland’s girls basketball scrimmage at Oak Hill. Sunday morning, Marshall ran her first half-marathon at Marshall University, finishing in 2:00.35.
CCU TO CLOSE: Cincinnati Christian University frequently has offered athletic scholarships to players from the Tri-State area, even as recently as last month.
That will happen no more. CCU officials announced last week the school will close at the end of the current semester. Just last week, CCU offered Ashland offensive lineman Dane Wardle. It also had offered Raceland wide receiver Gunnur Lewis.
Former South Webster volleyball standout Hannah Spergin is a freshman defensive specialist with the Eagles and will need to find a new school.
CCU officials said they will help students find other colleges to which they may transfer.
Cincinnati Christian is a NAIA school and member of the River States Athletic Conference.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Huntington High wide receiver/safety Makhi White visited Kentucky Christian University. ... Tolsia football standout Gavin Meadows received an offer from East Tennessee State University. ... Boyd County girls basketball star Harley Paynter, a junior, committed to Morehead State University. …
Georgetown College picked up a commitment from Boyd County softball standout Chloe Watts. … Maggie Pertee of Louisville (Ohio) High School committed to play softball at Eastern Kentucky University. She is the daughter of former Marshall University football player Eugene Pertee. … Former Wheelersburg runner Brooke Smith of Shawnee State University was named The Mid-South Conference cross country female runner of the week last week.…
Saniya Carter of Laurel, Maryland, was named an AAU All-American in the 10-under division in the javelin throw. She is the daughter of former Marshall football player Fardan Carter. … Ironton running back/linebacker Beau Brownstead received a preferred walk-on offer from Furman University. Brownstead’s dad, Heath, was a standout fullback with the Paladins in the 1990s.
Former Hurricane baseball player Chandler Kelley, now at Patrick Henry Community College, committed to the University of South Carolina-Upstate. ... Morgantown girls basketball standout Kait Ammons picked up an offer from Boston College.
BASKETALL PREVIEWS SET: The Ohio Valley Conference boys and girls basketball previews are set.
The girls will play two-quarter scrimmages on Nov. 15, the boys on Nov. 22. Both will be at Ironton High School’s Conley Center. The lineup will be the same for both sessions.
At 5 p.m., Fairland will play Portsmouth, followed at 6 p.m. by South Point vs. Chesapeake. At 7 p.m., Rock Hill will take on Gallia Academy, with the events concluding with an 8 p.m. contest featuring Ironton vs. Coal Grove.
Admission cost is $5.
The Southern Ohio Conference boys and girls basketball previews also are set.
The girls preview will take place Nov. 15 at Northwest High School in McDermott, Ohio. The schedule of two-quarter scrimmages features South Webster vs. Western Pike at 5 p.m.; Northwest vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame at 5:40 p.m.; Northwest’s junior varsity vs. Lucasville Valley at 6:20 p.m.; Oak Hill vs. Ironton St. Joe at 7 p.m.; Waverly vs. Green at 7:40 p.m.; Wheelersburg vs. New Boston at 8:20 p.m.; Eastern-Pike vs. Sciotoville East at 9 p.m.; Minford vs. Symmes Valley at 9:40 p.m. and Portsmouth West vs. Portsmouth Clay at 10:20 p.m.
The boys preview is set for Nov. 22 at South Webster High School. Boys games scheduled are, South Webster vs. Symmes Valley at 5 p.m.; South Webster junior varsity vs. Northwest at 5:40 p.m.; Wheelersburg vs. New Boston at 6:20 p.m.; Portsmouth West vs. Portsmouth Clay at 7 p.m.; Minford vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame at 7:40 p.m.; Waverly vs. Green at 8:20 p.m.; Eastern-Pike vs. Sciotoville East at 9 p.m.; Oak Hill vs. Western-Pike at 9:40 p.m.; and Lucasville Valley vs. Ironton St. Joe at 10:20 p.m.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Ashland’s girls soccer team reached the Kentucky state tournament semifinals before losing to Greenwood, 3-0. … Wayne defeated Vinson 42-20 in the Wayne County middle school football championship game. … Vinson (13-0) beat Wayne to win the Wayne County volleyball championship. ...
Winfield two-way lineman, kicker and punter Kadin Jarrouj is out for the season with a torn knee ligament, as is Hurricane girls soccer star Bailey Fisher. … Wheelersburg’s 41-7 triumph over Portsmouth West on Friday gave the Pirates the Southern Ohio Conference Division II football title outright. … Spring Valley football coach Brad Dingess earned his 100th career victory Friday when the Timberwolves beat Ashland 35-0. …
On Friday, Austin Evans became the first 1,000-yard receiver in Greenup County history. He leads all of Kentucky with 82 receptions. ... Symmes Valley beat Northwest 22-16 Friday to win the SOC Division I football championship. … Nelsonville-York and Athens tied for the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division football championship. Trimble won the TVC Hocking Division. …
Ironton beat Portsmouth 48-7 Friday to clinch the Ohio Valley Conference football championship. ... Greenup County’s middle school football team finished runner-up in the state, losing to Union 22-14. ... Wheelersburg (27-0) will take on Independence (23-4) at noon Thursday in the Ohio Division III state tournament at Wright State University. ... Rock Hill’s Eli Baker earned all-state honors in cross country.