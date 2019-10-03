ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Hanna Shrout is headed back to Columbus.
The Fairland High School golfer qualified for the Ohio Girls State Golf Tournament Oct. 11-12 at Ohio State University’s Gray Course.
Shrout made the prestigious field by finishing second in a group of 36 Tuesday at the Division II Southeast District Tournament at the 5,141-yard, par-72, Pickaway Country Club course.
Shrout, a senior, shot 34-40—74 to finish three strokes behind champion Maddi Shoults, a sophomore of Westfall. Shoults shot 34-37—71.
Shrout and Shoults were tied for first after the front nine. Shoults pulled away on the back nine.
Shrout qualified for the state tournament for the third consecutive year. She finished eighth in the state tournament last year to earn first-team all-state honors after shooting 77-78—155, eight strokes behind state champion Kyleigh Dull of Kansas Lakota.
In 2017, Shrout placed 23rd, shooting 86-82—168, 29 strokes behind state champion Sarah Willis of Eaton.
On Monday, Abbi Zornes of South Point shot 43-43—86 to tie Riley McKenzie of Crooksville and Shauna White of Sheridan for third place. Bailey Meadows of Gallia Academy carded 41-48—89 to finish seventh. Also in the top 10 were Caitlin Cotterill and Kylee Robinson of Meigs. Cotterill shot 42-49—91. Robinson shot 46-46—92.
Emilee Carey of South Point tied with Alaina Collins of Chesapeake for 14th after shooting 46-50—96. Collins shot 45-51—96. Hannah Hall of South Point shot 46-53—99. South Point’s Lucy Gannon shot 53-49—102, good for 20th.
Abby Hammons of Gallia Academy shot 53-52—105 to place 23rd. her teammate, Avery Minton, shot 54-53—107 to tie Meigs’ Mikayla Radcliffe, who shot 52-55—107, for 24th. Lilly Rees of Gallia Academy shot 49-59—108 to come in 27th. Rees’ teammate Maddie Meadows carded 49-59—108 for a 32nd-place finish. Emily Horn of Coal Grove came in 34th with a 52-66—118. Shelby Whaley of Meigs was 35th after shooting 57-63—120. Whaley’s teammate Olivia Haggy played, but didn’t finish her round, coming in 36th.