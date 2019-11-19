ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Hanna Shrout wasn’t sure college golf coaches knew she existed.
Then, while playing at the Guyan Golf & Country Club, Shrout set to tee off. Nearby, a college coach and three players stopped their practice to watch the Fairland senior swing.
Offers began coming in and on Oct. 29, Shrout committed to Marshall University. She signed her National Letter of Intent on Monday, officially trading her Kelly green and white of the Dragons for that of the Thundering Herd.
“I knew it was right for me after I visited on Oct. 22,” Shrout said of Marshall. “I really like the school and I really like the coach (Brooke Burkhammer). I like it that it’s close to home. It’s a good fit for me.”
Shrout has played golf only since eighth grade and made the state tournament three times, earning second-team all-Ohio honors as a junior when she finished eighth and first-team honors as a senior when she was fourth overall. Shrout also was named the Southeast District player of the year.
Shrout played on Fairland’s boys and girls teams and sported an 18-hole average of 73.2. She shot a career-best 65 in winning the Ohio Valley Conference girls championship and shot 69 on Ohio State University’s par-72 Gray Course.
An student who will graduate with high honors, Shrout won numerous tournaments, including the Tri-State Junior Golf Circuit event in Ashland. She finished second in the prestigious Duke Ridgley Tournament earlier this season, shooting 74 to trail only teammate Clayton Thomas.
Dragons golf coach Bryan Ward, who also has been Fairland head football and baseball coach during his career, paid Shrout a supreme compliment on Monday.
“She’s the hardest-working athlete I’ve had in 30-plus years of coaching,” Ward said. “Football, baseball, golf, anything. My dream for Hanna was for her to play (NCAA) Division I because she certainly can do it.”
Shrout also drew strong interest from Cleveland State, Dayton, Wright State and several other schools. She plans to major in business at Marshall.
Ward said Shrout’s greatest improvement has come in her strength. After her first time making the state tournament, Shrout saw the biggest difference in her and the elite golfers in Ohio was they were stronger.
“She’s not real big,” Ward said. “She’s tiny, so the next step was for her to get stronger.”
Shrout worked with strength coach Josh Petrie and the difference in her game was astounding, as she became of the premier golfers in the state.