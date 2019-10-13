COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fairland High School golf standout Hanna Shrout finished fourth in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II state golf tournament Saturday.
Shrout, a senior, shot 5-over-par 75 Saturday for a two-day score of 4-over 143 to tie Gabby Woods of Clinton-Massie for fourth place and earn first-team all-state honors for the second consecutive season.
Kylie Dull of Lakota took medalist honors for the second consecutive season, finishing at 4-under 137 on Ohio State University’s 5,560-yard Gray Course.
Jami Morris of Laurel and Casilda Allendesalazar of Canton Central Catholic each shot 142 to tie for second. Mary Kelly Mulcahy shot 143 to finish sixth and lead Lima Central Catholic to the team title.
Nicole Jones of Shelby shot 146 to place seventh. Sydney Leyerle of Westfall carded a 148 two-day total to finish eighth and round out the all-state team.