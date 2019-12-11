ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Addi Speed said her special talent is eating a lot of doughnuts really quickly.
“Krispy Kreme,” the Fairland High School senior said, with a laugh.
On Wednesday, Speed turned her attention from holes in doughnuts to those on the golf course as she signed to play at at Shawnee State University.
“It’s a great school and a beautiful campus and I love coach (Dave) Hopkins,” Speed said.
Hopkins returned the compliment.
“Addi hasn’t played long, she’s energetic and fits the mold of the kind of kid we want,” Hopkins said. “She’s a good kid, a strong student and from a good family.”
The daughter of Fairland boys basketball coach Nathan Speed shoots in the mid-80s. She helped the Dragons win an Ohio Valley Conference championship this season.
“Her strength is her all-around consistency,” Fairland golf coach Bryan Ward said.
“She’s calm and doesn’t get upset. She and (Marshall University signee Hanna Shrout) sparked our team. Addi took the younger players under her wing and helped them.”
Speed said her even-keeled attitude has served her well on the old course.
“I think my determination is my strength,” Speed said. “I can come back if I hit a bad shot.”