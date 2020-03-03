ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Michael Stitt is trading fire for ice.
A standout running back with the Fairland Dragons, Stitt signed Tuesday to play football for the Ohio Northern University Polar Bears. He chose ONU over Wilmington College and Marietta College.
"I was more looking at where I fit in best with the team and could make an impact," Stitt said. "I like the style of offense they run. I think I can excel in it."
Stitt's signing proves that a player need not be a behemoth to play college football. At 5-foot-7, 155 pounds, Stitt combines surprising power with speed. Last season, he carried 123 times for 1,004 yards, an average of 8.6 yards per carry as the Dragons finished 6-4.
"They want me to get a little bit heavier so I can take on the college grind, but they don't have a problem with my size," Stitt said. "I'm only 155 right now. I weighed 147 in football season."
Stitt is a member of Fairland's power lifting team and has added weight since that season began. He is powerfully built.
Dragons football coach Melvin Cunningham said Stitt made a believer of him after just a few plays.
"He gets the most out of what he's been blessed with," Cunningham said of Stitt. "So many times your first valuation of individuals is what you see. If that's your only evaluation, you miss out. With Michael Stitt, that would have been the case. When you look at him you might think he's too small, but when you get to coach him or look at the tape you realize you can't just evaluate someone on what you see at first."
Stitt possesses breakaway speed, is elusive and showed he could catch in the Dragons' pass-heavy offense.
"He's a special young man on the field and off," Cunningham said. "It's been a blessing to coach him. He's very physical, great balance, runs behind his pads really well and fights for the extra yards. He doesn't duck contact. He brings it to you."
Stitt said he looks forward to playing at Ohio Northern, a NCAA Division III school in Ada, Ohio. The Polar Bears return rising senior Christiaan Williams, the program's all-time leading rusher.
"I hope I can go in and learn from him and try to take his record," Stitt said.