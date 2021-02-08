HUNTINGTON -- Fairland will begin the Ohio high school boys basketball postseason in a familiar position.
The Dragons (12-4) are seeded No. 1 in the Division III Southeast District sectional pairings. Because of its lofty perch, the Dragons drew a bye in the first round and at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26 will play host to the winner of the Feb. 22 first-round game featuring No. 17 Belpre (9-8) at Portsmouth (6-8).
Because of COVID-19 precautions, higher-seeded teams will serve as hosts for tournament games through the sectional and district tournaments, which traditionally have been played at neutral sites. All first-round games are set for 7 p.m. Feb. 22, with second-round contests at 7 p.m. Feb. 26. Sectional champions advance to the district tournament March 2.
Second-seeded Wheelersburg (16-1) also drew a bye and will entertain the victor from No. 18 Northwest (6-10) and No. 15 Zane Trace (5-8). Third-seeded Eastern-Brown (17-1) takes on the winner from 19th seed Alexander (5-8) and No. 14 River Valley (7-4). Also in the first round, No. 29 Rock Hill (1-12) plays at fourth-seeded Adena (17-2).
No. 5 South Point (13-3) is home to No. 28 Huntington-Ross (2-15). No. 6 Piketon (12-5) plays host to No. 27 West Union (2-12). Seventh-seeded Portsmouth West (12-4) is at home vs. No. 26 Oak Hill (2-14). No. 8 North Adams (10-5) hosts No. 25 Nelsonville-York (3-12). No. 24 Crooksville (4-11) plays at No. 9 Minford (8-6).
No. 10 Ironton (6-4) welcomes No. 23 Southeastern (3-9). No. 11 seed Chesapeake (7-9) hosts No. 22 Westfall (5-11). No. 12 Coal Grove (6-6) is home vs. 21st-seeded Lynchburg-Clay (5-12). Wellston (8-7), seeded 13th, entertains No. 20 Meigs (4-7).
The Meigs vs. Wellston winner plays the victor from Rock Hill and Adena. The victor from Coal Grove and Lynchburg-Clay takes on either South Point or Huntington-Ross. The Ironton vs. Southeastern victor plays Portsmouth West or Oak Hill. The Chesapeake vs. Westfall winner plays the West Union vs. Piketon winner. The Minford vs. Crooksville victor gets the winner of North Adams and Nelsonville-York.