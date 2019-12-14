ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland showed on Friday night it’s serious about defending its Ohio Valley Conference championship.
The Dragons (3-0 overall, 2-0 OVC) never trailed in a 53-37 victory over South Point (1-1, 1-1) in a boys high school basketball game at the Carl York Center.
Clayton Thomas scored 20 of his game-high 23 points in the second half as Fairland won for the 57th time in its last 58 conference games.
“Clayton got some clean looks in the second half and that helped open up our offense,” Dragons coach Nathan Speed said. “Jacob Polcyn made some nice post moves that helped us.”
Polcyn scored 14 points. Aiden Porter added 10 points, going 8 for 9 at the free throw line.
Fairland, winner of four consecutive OVC titles, used an 9-0 run in the second quarter to turn a 10-9 lead to 19-9 at halftime. Austin Webb scored for South Point 15 seconds into the quarter, but the Pointers were shut out the rest of the period.
The Dragons led 13-9 with 4:26 to go until halftime when South Point went to a larger lineup. The Dragons responded with a press that led to quick baskets by Porter and Polcyn to make it 17-9. The Pointers adjusted back and gave up a free throw each to Polcyn and Porter to end the half.
South Point pulled within 19-12 to start the third quarter, but Fairland steadily pulled away and led by as many as 18 in the fourth period.
South Point struggled to make shots, missing several inside, and finished 11 for 43 from the floor. Webb led the Pointers with 16 points. Chance Gunther scored 11.
“Our defense played really hard and played well,” Speed said. “Our guys executed their defensive assignments well. Gunther and Webb are so hard to defend and they’re such good scorers. We had to stop the dribble drive and once we did that we were all right.”
Fairland returns to action at 8 p.m. Saturday when it hosts South Webster in the Big E Classic. South Point plays again at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Greenup County.
SOUTH POINT 7 2 12 16 — 37: Adams 1, Gunther 11, Turner 5, Webb 16, Badgett 3, Blackwell 2. Totals: 11-43 1-4 14-21 37.
FAIRLAND 10 9 13 19 — 53: Polcyn 14, Porter 10, Hunt 4, Thomas 23, Taylor 2. Totals: 16-34 3-10 18-27 53.