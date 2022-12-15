Chesapeake’s Sophi Hutchinson (3), left, attempts to make a pass around Fairland’s Addison Godby (3) as the Fairland High School girl’s basketball team takes on Chesapeake on Thursday in Rome Township.
Fairland's Kamryn Barnitz (24), left, breaks up a shot from Chesapeake's Kate Ball (22) as the Fairland High School girl's basketball team takes on Chesapeake on Thursday, December 15, 2022, in Proctorville.
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Chesapeake played Fairland as tough as anyone has and still lost by 33 points.
The Dragons (8-0 overall, 6-0 Ohio Valley Conference) led from start to finish in a 79-46 victory over the Panthers (4-3, 3-3) Thursday in girls high school basketball at the Carl York Center.
Fairland ran its win streak in the series with its arch rival to 16. No team has stayed closer than within 30 points of the Dragons all season.
“Chesapeake’s really, really fast,” Dragons coach Jon Buchanan said. “They can create some turnovers with their team speed, especially Sophi (Hutchinson). It took some time for us to adjust. We had more turnovers than any other game other than our first one and still we scored 79 points.”
Fairland committed 16 turnovers and forced 18, but won easily thanks to 30-for-55 shooting (54.5%) and defense that held the Panthers to 14-for-39 shooting (35.8%). The Dragons also outrebounded the Panthers 36-20.
“Our offense was very good when we didn’t turn the ball over,” Buchanan said.
A pair of freshmen came up big for Fairland. Bailey Russell and Addison Godby combined to make 12 of 16 shots. Russell scored 20 points, going 6 of 9 from the floor. Godby was 5 for 7 for 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Russell scored 18 points in the second half.
“Addison played a great game,” Buchanan said. “She was lights out. She does so much on both ends and is getting so much more aggressive offensively.”
Junior Bree Allen made 7 of 11 shots and scored 19 points. She also pulled down seven rebounds.
Chesapeake tried to slow the pace early and trailed 10-4 after one quarter. The Dragons pulled away in the second period. Leading 15-7, Fairland went on a 9-0 run when Allen scored three points and Godby six. The Dragons led 33-13 at halftime and were ahead as many as 37 points in the second half.
“We’re really happy with the win,” Buchanan said. “They can do some things to make it tough on you and we can, too. Our kids did a really good job running the break. I was pleased with that. All the kids did a great job.”
Hutchinson finished with 20 points. Kate Ball scored 11 points and snared seven rebounds.
Both teams return to action in OVC play Monday. Fairland is home vs. league co-leader Rock Hill. Chesapeake is home vs. Gallia Academy.
FAIRLAND 10 23 26 20 — 79: Leep 0, Taliaferro 4, Godby 14, R. Barnitz 2, Allen 19, Hinkle 6, K. Barnitz 8, Russell 20, Bruce 6. Totals: 30-55 6-22 13-17 79.
Rebounds: C 20 (Ball 7), F 36 (Godby 8). Team rebounds: C 1, F 1. Deadball rebounds: C 3, F 2. Steals: C 8 (McComas 4), F 9 (Godby 3). Blocked shots: C none, F 3 (Bruce 2). Turnovers: C 18, F 16. Fouls: C 11, F 20. Fouled out: Allen. Technical fouls: none.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
