ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Blake Trevathan and Brycen Hunt combine on a one-hitter as Fairland shut out South Point Monday in high school baseball at Roger Snyder Field.
Alex Morgan went 3 for 4, Cooper Cummings 2 for 4 and Trevathan walked four times. Trevathan and Hunt each struck out six Pointers.
The defending Ohio Valley Conference champion Dragons scored three runs in the third inning and two in the sixth.
SOUTH POINT 000 000 0 -- 0 1 3
FAIRLAND 003 002 x 5 10 1
Hanshaw, Layman (3), Otzenberger (6) and Lobaldo; Trevathan, Hunt (6) and Cummings.
Hitting: (SP) Chapman 2B; (F) Morgan 3-4, Cummings 2-4 2B, Hunt 2B.
IRONTON 10, COAL GROVE 0: Ian Ginger hurled a no-hitter to lead the Fighting Tigers by the host Hornets. Ginger struck out seven and walked one. Trevor Kleinman singled in Ginger in the first inning for the lone run Ironton needed. Kleinman finished 2 for 2. Cole Freeman was 2 for 4 with two RBI.
COAL GROVE 000 00 -- 0 0 2
IRONTON 223 3x -- 10 9 0
Davis, Turner (3) and Bloomfield; Ginger and Freeman.
Hitting: (I) Freeman 2-4 2 RBI, Kleinman 2-2, Kerns 3B.
SPRING VALLEY 3, MYRTLE BEACH 1: Dylan Robertson earned the win and Branson McCloud the save as the Timberwolves beat the host Seahawks in the Mingo Bay Classic. Spring Valley scored two runs an a throwing error and one off a Grant Shoemaker bunt.
IRONTON ST. JOE 13, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 1: The Flyers scored five runs in the first inning and six in the second to rout the visiting Panthers. Evan Balestra and Brady Medinger combined on a two-hitter, with Balestra picking up the win, striking our seven in three innings. Balestra went 2 for 2 with a double, and a triple. Jake Stephens drove in two runs. Medinger was 2 for 3 and knocked in two. Landon Rowe drove in two.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 000 10 -- 1 2 6
IRONTON ST. JOE 561 1x -- 13 8 1
Zeufir, Z. Ball (2), Malone (2), A. Ball (4), McKenzie (4), James (4) and Whitt; Balestra, Medinger (4) and Stephens.
Hitting: (PC) Holschuh 2B, (ISJ) Balestra 2-2 2B 3B, Stephens 2 RBI, Medinger 2-3 2 RBI, Medinger 2-3 2 RBI, Rowe 2 RBI.
PORTSMOUTH 8, ROCK HILL 3: Vinnie Lonardo whiffed 13 Redmen as the Trojans won in Pedro, Ohio. Tyler Duncan went 3 for 5 with two RBI. J.T. Williams was 3 for 5 and Nathaniel Berry 2 for 3.
WELLSTON 8, RIVER VALLEY 0: Karter Witt pitched a no-hitter and fanned 10 as the host Rockets defeated the Raiders. Justin Jackson was 2 for 3 with three RBI. Josh Jackson plated two runners.
KENTUCKY ROUNDUP: Ashland lost 15-2 to Kernersville (North Carolina) East Forsyth and 5-2 to Vandalia (Ohio) Butler at the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. In the same event, Lawrence County nipped Harbor Creek (Pennsylvania) 5-4. Raceland lost to Canisius from Buffalo, New York, 5-2 in the Tampa Bay Spring Training Tournament. Lexington Henry Clay topped Greenup County 11-6 in the Jackie Robinson Tournament in Vero Beach, Florida. At the same tournament, Lancaster (New York) beat Russell 5-1.
Softball
FAIRLAND 10, SOUTH POINT 0: Freshman Aubrey Hayes went 2 for 3 with three runs batted in as the Dragons beat the Pointers at Jim Bailey Field in Rome Township, Ohio. Ally Shepherd went 2 for 3 and knocked in three runs. Hailey Sammons was 2 for 2 with two RBI. Jordan Spencer and Ciarra Lyon each were 2 for 3. Kaylee Salyer went 2 for 4. Salyer also pitched a one-hitter and struck out 12 to earn the win.
SOUTH POINT 000 00 -- 0 1 0
FAIRLAND 133 3x -- 10 13 0
Castle and Staley; Salyer and Black.
Hitting: (F) Sammons 2-2 2 RBI, Shepherd 2-3 2 RBI, Spencer 2-3 2B, Lyon 2-3, Salyer 2-4 2B.
SPRING VALLEY WINS TWO: Sydney Turner went 2 for 3 and stole four bases to lead the Timberwolves past the Bishop Kearney of Rochester, New York, at the Grand Strand Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Kate Spry went 2 for 3.
Spring Valley also edged Casey County (Kentucky) 6-5 as Turner hit an inside-the-park home run. Madison Pitts was the winner. Turner was 3 for 4 and stole three bases. Spry and Brenna Reedy each smacked two hits.
IRONTON 13, COAL GROVE 4: Katie Williams, Aubrey Ferguson, Katelyn Moore and Graycie Brammer drove in two runs apiece as the defending OVC champion Fighting Tigers defeated the host Hornets. Ironton built a 10-0 lead as Williams went 2 for 3, Moore 2 for 4 and Brammer and Braylin Wallace 2 for 5. Wallace was the winning pitcher. Abbie Deeds drove in two runs for Coal Grove. Shay Collins and Avril Klaiber each went 2 for 3. Jordyn Dale was 2 for 4.
PORTSMOUTH 9, ROCK HILL 2: Madison Ankrom was 4 for 4 with two doubles and four RBI as the Trojans topped the Redwomen in Pedro, Ohio. Olivia Dickerson was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Madison Brown hit a home run. Emily Cheatham went 2 for 3. Katie Ankrom earned the win.
WELLSTON 3, RIVER VALLEY 0: Hannah Potts struck out 16 as the homestanding Rockets beat the Raiders. Maddie Childers went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI. Mykenna Ebert homered.
KENTUCKY ROUNDUP: Ashland split a pair of games in the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, beating Springfield (Pennsylvania) Cardinal O'Hara 6-3 and falling to Fort Thomas Highlands 7-2. Lawrence County also split a pair in the same event, beating Lynn Camp 12-0 and losing to Marian (Illinois) Central Catholic 4-2. Also in that showcase, Boyd County split, beating Letcher County 5-2 and losing to Saugerties (New York) 10-5. Russell lost 12-7 to Harlan County and beat Mamaroneck (New York) 15-13.
Greenup County dropped two games in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, 7-1 to Franklin Monroe of Pittsburg, Ohio, and 11-1 to Marlington of Alliance, Ohio. Raceland lost to Franklin (Ohio) 11-1 in the at the Florida Softball Beach Bash in Fort Walton Beach.