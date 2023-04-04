The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Blake Trevathan and Brycen Hunt combine on a one-hitter as Fairland shut out South Point Monday in high school baseball at Roger Snyder Field.

Alex Morgan went 3 for 4, Cooper Cummings 2 for 4 and Trevathan walked four times. Trevathan and Hunt each struck out six Pointers.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you