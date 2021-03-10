CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Jacob Polcyn made up for his miss in a big way.
Polcyn, Fairland’s senior forward, missed a potentially game-winning shot at the buzzer when the Dragons lost to Fort Frye 54-53 on Dec. 12. On Wednesday, Polcyn scored a game-high 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting to help Fairland blow out the Cadets 68-45 in the rematch in the Division III regional semifinals at Southeastern High School’s Larry Jordan Gym.
Fairland (20-4) will play Worthington Christian (25-1) for the regional championship — the Elite Eight — at 7 p.m. Saturday at Southeastern, with the winner going to the state tournament Final Four. The Warriors defeated Wheelersburg 50-47 in the other semifinal Wednesday.
Fort Frye appeared to take control early, building a nine-point lead, but Fairland responded with a 19-2 run, started by Zander Schmidt’s 3-pointer, that included a 14-0 streak, to go into halftime ahead 33-24.
The Cadets heavily defended Dragons guards Aiden Porter and Clayton Thomas, holding them to a combined nine points in the first two quarters. Fairland, though, exploited its height advantage and 6-foot-4 seniors Polcyn and Jordan Williams combined for 19 points in the first half, and 33 for the game.
“We were a lot bigger than they were,” said Williams, who scored 10 points, grabbed four rebounds and blocked two shots. “We played really well.”
When Fort Frye adjusted, Porter and Thomas went off. Porter, a 6-1 junior, finished with 21 points. Thomas, a 5-10 senior, scored five points, but handed out eight assists, some on spectacular passes.
Fairland extended its run to 23-2 before Fort Frye (22-3) called timeout and regrouped. The Cadets pulled within 44-35 after a basket by Kelton Fogle with 58 seconds left in the third quarter, but Williams scored off an offensive rebound and Porter hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it a Cadet-demoralizing 49-35.
The Dragons led by as many as 25 points in the fourth period.
“I feel like we did a good job after the first couple of minutes defensively stopping the dribble drive and forced them into a couple of mid-lane jump shots instead of getting all the way to the rim,” Fairland coach Nathan Speed said. “We weren’t getting loose ball and rebounds to start. Once our intensity picked up and we started rebounding it kind of helped everything, especially offensively getting in the flow and moving and cutting and spacing. We shot really well.”
The Dragons made 28 of 47 shots (59.5 percent), including 9 of 14 (64.2 percent) from 3-point range. Fairland’s starters were 26 for 43 (60.4 percent) from the floor.
FORT FRYE 16 8 11 10 — 45: N. Hart 8-17 2-4 2-3 20, Brown 1-4 1-2 0-0 3, Lipot 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Huffman 3-7 0-1 0-0 6, Fogle 4-10 0-3 0-0 8, Layton 1-1 0-0 0-1 2, D. Hart 1-1 0-0 0-0 2. Totals: 20-46 3-11 2-4 45.
FAIRLAND 11 22 16 19 — 68: Polcyn 8-13 2-3 3-3 23, Porter 8-12 5-7 0-0 21, G. Hunt 4-6 0-0 0-0 8, Thomas 2-7 1-3 0-0 5, J. Thacker 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 5-6 0-0 0-0 10, Schmidt 1-3 1-1 0-0 3, N. Thacker 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Leep 0-1 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 28-47 9-14 3-3 68.
Rebounds: FF 24 (N. Hart 7), F 22 (Polcyn 8). Steals: FF 3 (N. Hart, Layton, Huffman), F 7 (G. Hunt 4). Blocked shots: FF none, F 2 (Williams 2). Turnovers: FF 10, F 6. Fouls: FF 9, F 8. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none.
WORTHINGTON CHRISTIAN 50, WHEELERSBURG 47: In the opener, senior guard Drew Faieta hit a 3-pointer from the right corner with 1 second left to give the Warriors the victory. Faieta scored off an assist from Liberty University commit D.J. Moore to rally his team, which trailed 47-38 with 4:27 to play.
Tyler Kindberg led Worthington Christian with 17 points. Moore scored 15. Matthew Miller paced the Pirates with 17 points. Carter McCorkle chipped in 12.
WHEELERSBURG 14 16 10 7 — 47: Miller 17, Swords 5, Lawson 0, McCorkle 12, J.J. Truitt 5, Adkins 0, Sanderlin 8.
WORTHINGTON CHRISTIAN 15 14 8 13 — 50: Moore 15, Faieta 6, Buford 3, Anthony 0, Kindberg 17, Johnson 5, Hazelwood 4.