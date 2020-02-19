ROME TOWNSHIP — Mason Fannin likes to play trivia at Roosters restaurant.
The Fairland High School soccer star is the answer to a fun question himself — who is the first four-year player from the Dragons boys soccer team to sign to play in college?
On Wednesday, Fannin signed to play at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio. The all-time leading scorer in the four-year history of the Fairland program, Fannin said he plans to major in nursing.
“I want to go in and learn from the seniors and the older players how to play the college game,” Fannin said.
Not being an immediate starter will be an adjustment for Fannin, who has started since his freshman season.
Fannin selected Shawnee State over Cedarville University. Both those colleges feature several former Dragons on various rosters. Shawnee State’s closer proximity to home, however, was a key factor for Fannin.
Fannin thanked several people, including Fairland coach Jason Wyant, for helping him become a college-caliber player. He thanked his parents, youth coaches, teammates and SSU coach Rod Goodson, among others.
“They’ve all made me a better player,” Fannin said. “They gave me the opportunity to play college soccer.”