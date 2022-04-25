McARTHUR, Ohio -- Katie Dehart and Kaylee Salyer each went 2 for 2 with two runs batted in to lead Fairland to a 16-2 rout of Federal Hocking in high school softball Saturday in McArthur, Ohio.
Ally Shepherd drove in three runs and Katie Pruitt and Mika Jo Blake each knocked in two. Ally Shepherd struck out six to earn the win.
Earlier in the day, Fairland beat host Vinton County 8-0 as Salyer whiffed 16. Shepherd went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Makenna Black went 2 for 3. Blake, Pruitt and Madi McKinley all were 2 for 4.
GALLIA SWEEPS CHESAPEAKE: The Blue Devils swept the Panthers 21-3 and 10-0. Taylor Mathie won the opener. She went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs. Grace Truance went 3 for 3, Maddie Meadows 2 for 2 with two RBIs, Bella Barnette knocked in three and Emma Hammons two. Barnette won the second game and drove in two as Meadows went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Hammons went 2 for 3.
Baseball
MIDDLETOWN 2, IRONTON 1: John Calhoun hit a two-run homer to break up Jon Wylie's no-hitter and give the Middies a victory over the Fighting Tigers in the Baseball Report Summer Showcase in Chillicothe, Ohio. Wylie struck out 10. Peyton Aldridge went 2 for 3.
HURRICANE 8, UNIVERSITY 3: Luka Moore and Quarrier Phillips each drove in two runs to help the Redskins (19-3) defeat the Hawks (8-9) in the Mon County Baseball Classic in Granville, West Virginia. Ethan Spolarich was the winning pitcher.
IRONTON ST. JOE 16, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 3: Michael Mahlmeister went 3 for 3 with four RBIs to lead the Flyers past the host Tartans. Kai Coleman went 4 for 5. Elijah Rowe was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Landon Rowe 2 for 4. Brady Medinger was the winning pitcher.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
