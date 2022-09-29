In 1977, South Point went 10-0 and Fairland 8-2, yet neither made the playoffs.
Those were the old days of Ohio high school football when just two teams from each region qualified for the postseason. With the field expanded to 16 teams now, both the Dragons (4-2 overall, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference) and Pointers (2-4, 0-3) have a shot at playing an 11th game.
South Point visits Fairland at 7 p.m. Friday at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium. The host Dragons enter the contest ninth in Division V, Region 19. The top eight teams at the end of the regular season receive a home game in the first round. The Pointers are 15th.
"I think if we win out or maybe win three of our last four, there is a possibility for us to make the playoffs," South Point coach Chris Davis said. "In all honesty, though, we're just taking it one game at a time, just trying to win as many games as we can."
Fairland is a stiff challenge. The Dragons' losses were 34-13 to Ironton, the top-ranked team in Division V, and 43-35 to Gallia Academy, the No. 7 team in Division IV. Fairland has beaten Portsmouth West, Wellston, Trimble and Rock Hill.
"This is a big week," Davis said. "Fairland is a very tough and very well-coached team. It's also a tough place to play."
The Dragons have won six straight in the series. A victory Friday is almost a necessity, as Fairland plays strong foes Coal Grove and Portsmouth before ending the regular season with arch-rival Chesapeake. The Pointers, too, have a tough road, having games left with Chesapeake, Gallia Academy and Portsmouth.
Friday's game features two of the Tri-State's better passers. Fairland's junior Peyton Jackson averages 211.5 yards per game and has completed 61% of his throws with 16 touchdown passes and three interceptions. South Point senior Jordan Ermalovich averages 255 yards per game with a 65% completion rate and five TDs to one pick.
The Dragons' receiving corps is led by junior Brycen Hunt, who has 32 catches for 604 yards and six touchdowns. Seven receivers average at least 10 yards per catch, with Steeler Leep backing Hunt with 19 catches for 328 yards and two touchdowns. Zion Martin heads the rushing attack with 293 yards and five TDs on 38 carries.
Sophomore Brayden Hanshaw leads Pointers receivers with nine catches for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Blaine Freeman heads the running game, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.
The game is Alumni Night for Fairland, with seven generations of graduates expected to attend.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.