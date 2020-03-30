ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Athletes wield influence and Fairland High School has spurred their sports stars to action to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Some FHS athletes recorded videos emphasizing the need for their classmates and fans to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak until government officials lift restrictions.

Boys soccer player Jesse Lewis recorded the first message.

"Hello Dragon Nation," Lewis said. "I'm Jesse Lewis and I want you to help us get through these tough times our nation is facing. Please practice social distancing and stay home. We love you Dragon Nation and want you to stay safe and healthy."

Cheerleading captain Holli Leep followed Lewis' message with one of her own.

"Hey guys, it's Holli," Leep said. "I know we're all really scared and anxious right now, but the best thing we can do right now is to stay home and practice social distancing. Hopefully, the Class of 2020 and the rest of us can get back together and finish our school year."

Fairland Athletic Director Jeff Gorby said cheerleader coach Shawna Leep presented the idea. Gorby said he typed up an example and the kids adapted their own messages.

RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Riverside's Jasmine Symns committed to play basketball at West Virginia State. Johnson Central baseball player Cody Rice signed with Lindsay Wilson College. Former Huntington High tennis standout Sam Haikal, now at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, committed to Army.

NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Cabell Midland running back Jakob Caudill was invited to play in the Hawaii Tiki Bowl game Jan. 3 in Honolulu. Former Portsmouth Notre Dame girls basketball standout Katie Dettwiller, a freshman, set a Saint Francis University record for field goal percentage -- .627. Huntington St. Joe star Bailee Adkins was named the West Virginia girls high school basketball player of the year by MaxPreps. Boyd County softball coach Dave Wheeler said the Tri-State Showcase scheduled for April 17-18 has been canceled. The event featured teams from Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia and Virginia.

Emily Hutchinson and Samantha Wells of Grace Christian were named to the National Christian Schools Athletic Association all-tournament team for the national tournament in Mount Vernon, Ohio.