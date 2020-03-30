ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Athletes often wield influence, and Fairland High School is putting some of its stars into action to try to help slow COVID-19.
Some of the Dragons have recorded video messages and posted them to social media encouraging classmates and fans to stay home.
Boys soccer player Jesse Lewis recorded one of the messages.
“Hello Dragon nation, my name is Jesse Lewis, and I want you to help us get through these tough times that our nation is facing,” Lewis said. “Please practice social distancing and stay home. We love you Dragon nation and want you to stay safe and healthy.”
Cheerleading captain Holli Leep also recorded a video.
“Hey guys, it’s Holli,” Leep said. “I know we’re all really scared and anxious right now, but the best thing we can do is to stay home and practice social distancing. Hopefully, the rest of the Class of 2020 and the rest of us can get back together and finish the rest of our school year.”
Fairland Atheltic Director Jeff Gorby said cheerleading coach Shawna Leep presented him the idea. Gorby then wrote a script and the student-athletes adapted their own words to send out the message.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Former Huntington High tennis star Sam Haikal, now at IMG Academy, committed to Army. Johnson Central baseball player Cody Rice signed with Lindsay Wilson College. Huntington St. Joe girls basketball standout Abby Lee committed to the University of Charleston. Richmond offered Spring Valley offensive lineman Bryce Biggs.
Weir sprinter Sebastian Spencer committed to the University of North Carolina. South Charleston defensive end Zeiqui Lawton picked up an offer from Appalachian State. Greenup County boys basketball player Rodrell Dryden received offers from Motlow State Community College, Cleveland State Community College and Bossier Parish Community College. Ashland football standout Jahavion Garrett was offered by Ohio Dominican.
Gallia Academy offensive lineman Riley Starnes picked up an offer from Air Force, the ninth NCAA Division I school to guarantee him a scholarship. Russell volleyball player Kate Ruggles committed to Georgetown College. Huntington St. Joe girls basketball star Grace Hutson was offered by Bryant.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Cabell Midland running back Jakob Caudill and Ashland quarterback Jake Gregg were invited to play in the Hawaii Tiki Bowl game Jan. 4 in Honolulu. Lucasville Valley did not renew the contract of boys basketball coach Eric Horton. Grace Christians’ Emily Hutchinson and Samantha Wells were named to the National Christian Schools Athletic Association championships all-tournament team.
Former Portsmouth Notre Dame star Katie Dettwiller, a freshman at Saint Francis University, set a Red Flash record with a .627 shooting percentage this season. Huntington St. Joe’s Bailee Adkins was named MaxPreps West Virginia girls high school basketball player of the year.
Boyd County softball coach Dave Wheeler said the Tri-State Showcase April 17-18 has been canceled. Fairland basketball standout Clayton Thomas set a school record for 3-point shots attempted (228) and made (92). he broke the records of 191 and 78 set by his brother and current Marshall player, Luke Thomas, in the 2017-18 season