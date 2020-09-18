ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- It took some time for Fairland's high-powered offense to find its stride, but when the Dragons did it was curtains for South Point.
Fairland's Jacob Brumfield ran for two scores in the second period and Max Ward fired two scoring passes in the third to propel Fairland past the Pointers, 47-7 on homecoming for the home team.
"They changed some things on offense," Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham said. "We had to get adjusted. On offense we wanted to keep it simple. Tried to look at different things and they didn't look well. We thought we could run. We did and we found our rhythm. We got it going."
On defense, the Dragons kept the Pointers bottled up almost the entire game. The exception was a 24-yard TD run by Maddox McCallister late in the final quarter when the game was on a running clock.
"We got after people," Cunningham said.
Fairland (4-0) returns to action at 7 p.m. next Friday at Gallia Academy.
For homecoming, placekicker Emma Marshall was named homecoming queen.
Fairland went 85 yards for a TD on its first possession. Ward completed passes of 19 yards to Zander Schmidt, 28 yards to Steeler Leep and 27 yards to Gavin Hunt to set up Ward's 1-yard sneak for a score.The Dragons did their second-quarter damage late in the period. Brumfield did all the work, carrying the final 5 yards for a score. He had a 28-yard dash earlier.
After short punt by the Pointers, Fairland went 37 yards for the score in six plays. Brumfield had a 13-yard run and Ward connected with Hunt for 23 yards to the South Point 1. Brumfield went over from a yard with 22 seconds left before halftime.
Ward's TD passes went for 58 and 23 yards to Hunt.
SOUTH POINT 0 0 0 7--7
FAIRLAND 6 15 6 20--47
F--Ward 1 run (pass failed)
F-- Brumfield 5 run (Marshall kick)
F--Brumfield 1 run (Schmidt run)
F--Hunt 58 pass from Ward (kick failed)
F--Hunt 23 pass from Ward (Marshall kick)
SP--McCallister 24 run (Collins kick)
F--Jackson 10 run (kick failed)
F--Davis 44 pass from Jackson (Marshall kick), 1:33.
SP F
First downs 9 12
Rushes-yards 34-68 27-198
Passing yards 5-12-2 12-16-0
Total offense 120 466