HUNTINGTON -- Fairland swept Ohio Valley Conference player and coach of the year honors in girls high school basketball on Monday.
Junior guard Tomi Hinkle was named the OVC player of the year and the Dragons' Jon Buchanan coach of the year after Fairland went 25-3 overall, 14-0 in winning the league championship, and reached the Division III, Region 11 finals.
"I don't know what to say except for I am so very proud of this team and coaches and I wouldn't trade them for anyone else," Hinkle said.
Hinkle averaged 16.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.0 steals. She was joined on the first team by sophomore teammates Bree Allen and Kylee Bruce, as well as Dragons freshman Kamryn Barnitz.
Also making the first team were Kaleigh Murphy and Abbey Hicks of Coal Grove, Hazley Matthews and Hadyn Bailey of Rock Hill, Kamren Bruton and Camille Hall of South Point, Evan Williams and Kirsten Williams of Ironton, Kate Ball of Chesapeake, Nia Trinidad of Portsmouth and Chanee Cremeens of Gallia Academy.
Honorable mention selections were Reece Barnitz of Fairland, Elli Holmes of Coal Grove, Hayleigh Risner of Rock Hill, Sarah Mitchell of South Point, Isabel Morgan of Ironton, Kandace Pauley of Chesapeake, Daysha Reid of Portsmouth and Preslee Reed of Gallia Academy.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
