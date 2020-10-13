ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Nearly every indicator points to a Fairland victory over Rock Hill on Saturday, but in 2020 nothing is assured.
The Dragons (5-1) entertain the Redmen (3-4) at 7 p.m. Saturday in an Ohio Division VI, Region 23 playoff game at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium. Fairland is seeded third, Rock Hill 14th. The Dragons received a first-round bye, the Redmen defeated Crooksville 26-10 in the opening round. On Oct. 2, Fairland pounded Rock Hill 42-6 in Pedro, Ohio.
In high school football, however, few aspects are certain. Fairland temporarily went to virtual learning Tuesday through Oct. 27 after a student was said to have tested positive for COVID-19. The student was not a football players or member of the squad’s support staff. Contact tracing was being done Tuesday afternoon and the Dragons didn’t practice.
Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham said he is confident in his team, but wary of the Redmen because they are talented and capable of an upset if given the opportunity.
“They run those three backs and come out and punch you in the mouth,” Cunningham said of Rock Hill. “If you aren’t ready for that, they can beat you. You don’t get a lot of possessions against them, so it’s important to make the most of when you have the ball.”
A turnover or two can make a world of difference against the Redmen, who are known for lengthy, time-consuming drives. Crooksville couldn’t get Rock Hill off the field last week when Hayden Harper ran 36 times of 206 yards. The Redmen ran 61 plays.
The best way to combat Rock Hill’s ground-based offense is to jump to an early lead, something quick-striking Fairland did in their earlier meeting. The Dragons scored early and often to lead 14-0 after one quarter and 35-0 by halftime.
Fairland quarterback Max Ward was sharp, completing 12 of 15 passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns, two to Gavin Hunt, who also returned a fumble 50 yards for a touchdown. The Dragons also ran well, gaining 154 yards on just 18 carries, and defended the run impressively, limiting the Redmen to 159 yards on 45 attempts.
While Rock Hill didn’t play well against Fairland, it did against Crooksville (2-5). The Ceramics didn’t possess the Dragons’ talent, but the Redmen were much better in that playoff game.
Fairland is a challenge. The Dragons have scored at least 27 points in each game this season and average 36.8 per game. Even in their loss, a four-point setback at Gallia Academy, Fairland scored 43. The Dragons give up 16 points per game, but take away the loss to Blue Devils when several players sat out with injuries, and the average dips to 10.6.
Rock Hill also gave up 47 points to Gallia Academy, but scored just 6.
The winner of Saturday’s contest advances to the third round at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 against the victor from Saturday’s game featuring No. 11 Symmes Valley (5-2) at sixth-seeded Nelsonville-York (4-2). If Fairland wins Saturday, it will host the Buckeyes or Vikings. If Rock Hill wins, it would be on the road in the third round.