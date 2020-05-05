ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Evan Maddox owns one of the greater claims to fame in Tri-State and Ohio high school football history.
Maddox intercepted a pass thrown by Joe Burrow.
Neither Maddox nor any of the rest of Fairland High School’s defensive backs, however, were a match for Burrow on Sept. 27, 2013. That’s the night the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner and 2020 No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Joe Burrow lit up the Dragons in a wild football game at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
Burrow and his Athens Bulldogs won 55-46 in a battle of two of the higher-scoring teams in Ohio. The Dragons actually led 7-0 and 14-7 and were within 24-17 late in the first half.
Burrow, who went on to Ohio State, then to LSU, where he won a national championship last season, combined with future Ohio University wide receivers Heath Wiseman and Ryan Luehrman to bedevil Fairland’s defense in a game that many fans of both teams say was the most entertaining they’ve ever seen.
Burrow, now of the Cincinnati Bengals, completed 28 of 37 passes for 519 yards and eight touchdowns, with one interception. Wiseman caught 12 balls, half of which went for touchdowns, for 279 yards. Luehrman made eight receptions for 136 yards and two TDs.
“We wanted to stop their running game and make them beat us throwing the ball,” then-Fairland coach Cullen Holmoka said. “It was frustrating.”
That defensive game plan might appear silly now, but it had merit at the time. Athens running back Trae Williams was a 1,700-yard rusher averaging 124 yards per game and 9.0 yards per carry through the Bulldogs’ first four contests. Fairland limited the future Northwestern University star to 82 yards on 14 carries.
The game was the rare one where Fairland quarterback Chance Short wasn’t the best passer on the field. Short performed well, though, completing 29 of 39 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception. He was one of several Dragons from that team who went on to play college ball, playing at Urbana.
Maddox, who signed with the University of Pikeville, turned in a huge game for Fairland, rushing 22 times for 182 yards and catching seven passes for 69 yards. Nathan Campbell, who starred at Davidson College, caught nine passes for 137 yards and one touchdown. Kyle Sowards, who played at Alderson Broaddus, caught five balls for 92 yards and a score.
The scoring pace in the game was so frenetic that one band barely finished playing its fight song before the other played its own as the teams combined for 1,078 yards and 49 first downs.
Both teams experienced great success. Athens finished 12-1, losing to Marion Franklin 38-7 in the state semifinals. The Bulldogs averaged 54.3 points per game. Fairland finished 7-4 and lost to Wheelersburg 40-21 in the playoffs. The Dragons averaged 42.9 points per contest.
Athens gave up just 21.8 points per game in 2013 and no team scored more on the Bulldogs than did Fairland. In fact, no other team in the regular season scored more than 20.
Athens scored Gallia Academy 62-19 in the season opener. Burrow went just 14 for 21 for 165 yards passing, with one touchdown, but Williams rushed for 174 yards and five touchdowns on 188 attempts.
“Their quarterback is a Division I player, and so are their receivers,” Hulmoka said after the game.
Little did he know what Burrow would become.