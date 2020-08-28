Essential reporting in volatile times.

PROCTORVILLE — Fairland waited out two lightning delays, and with a resulting near hour delay, used two long scoring passes in the first half to roll to a 28-13 win over rival Chesapeake in the season opener for both Ohio Valley Conference teams.

The Dragons made it four straight wins over the Panthers in this season where cornavirus protocol limited the crowd for both sides Friday night.. In addition, fans inside Jim Mayo Stadium had to wear masks at all times to keep up with COVID-19 protocol.

The game was supposed to start at 7 p.m., but the two lightning delays pushed the start back to 8.A schedule change due to coronavirus has the OVC schools playing a six-game schedule. So, OVC teams flipped schedules, meaning Chesapeake and Fairland would meet. The two teams closed the 2019 season.

The win made Senior Night a success for the home team.

Quarterback Max Ward threw two first-half scoring passes for the Dragons. Players covered 41 yards to Gavin Hunt and 62 to Steeler Leep.

J.D. Brumfield ran 13 yards for a score and Tevin Taylor added a 2-yard TD run later in the third period for a 28-0 lead.

Panthers quarterback Donald Richendollar fired two scoring passes in the fourth period late. The first went for 13 yards to Dilen Caldwell and the second for 25 yards to Thomas Sentz.

Fairland is home next week against Rock Hill.

CHESAPEAKE 0 0 0 13

FAIRLAND 0 14 14 0

Second quarter

F--Hunt 41 pass from Ward, kick failed, 10:38.

F-Leep 62 pass from Ward, Hunt pass from Ward, 4:00.

Third quarter

F--Brumfield 13 run (Hunt run), 7:29.

F--Taylor 2 run (kick failed), 2:57.

Fourth quarter

C--Caldwell 13 pass from Richendollar (Bragg kick), 5:35.

C--Sentz 25 pass from Richendollar (kick failed), 56.3.

First downs 13 12

Rushes-yards 42-143 22-103

Comp-att-int 5-6-2 9-14-0

Passing yards 60 201

Total offense 203 301

Penalties 11-92 7-80

Turnovers 2 0

Individual statistics

Rushing--Chesapeake, Bragg 7-9, Best 1-7, Caldwell 4-2, Richendollar 11-31, Burnside 14-90, McCloud 5-4. Fairland, Brumfield 11-65, Taylor 5-5, Schmidt 2-12, Davis 1-2, Ward 2-17.

Passing--Chesapeake, Richendollar 5-6-2, 60. Fairland, Ward 9-14-0, 201.

Receiving--Chesapeake, Hicks 2-16, Sentz 2-31, Caldwell 1-13. Fairland, Hunt 4-90, Leep 3-109, Taylor 2-2.

