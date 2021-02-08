CENTENARY, Ohio -- Fairland clinched a share of the Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball championship Monday night with a 60-29 victory over Gallia Academy.
The Dragons (17-2 overall, 13-1 OVC) tied Coal Grove for the league title. Coal Grove has sandwiched shared championships with Fairland around an outright title last season. The Dragons have won four of the last five, 17 overall and seven under coach Jon Buchanan.
Fairland didn't risk coming in second, jumping to a 15-2 lead. Bree Allen led the Dragons with 17 points. Tomi Hinkle scored 13 and Reece Barnitz 10.
Maddy Petro paced the Blue Angels with 16 points.
Fairland entertains Lucasville Valley at 7 p.m. Saturday in a Division III sectional tournament game. On Monday, Gallia Academy plays host to Athens at 7 p.m. in a Division II sectional opener.
FAIRLAND 15 17 16 12 -- 60: Penix 0, Barnitz 10, Brumfield 3, Schmidt 0, Bruce 2, Reedy 3, Ngumire 0, Salyer 0, Allen 17, Hinkle 13, Judge 5, Howard 3, Taylor 0, Orsbon 4.
GALLIA ACADEMY 2 12 7 8 -- 29: Griffin 2, Cremeens 0, Ehman 0, Petro 16, Wilcoxon 9, Hammon 2, Truance 0, Howell 0.
SYMMES VALLEY 54, IRONTON ST. JOE 38: Desiree Simpson scored 18 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, to help the Vikings defeat the Flyers in Willow Wood, Ohio.
Kelsi Goddard scored 12 points for Symmes Valley, which put the game away with a 15-7 advantage in the fourth quarter. Bella Whaley scored 16 points and Emma Whaley 10 for Ironton St. Joe.
IRONTON ST. JOE 6 13 11 8 -- 38: E. Whaley 10, B. Whaley 16, Unger 4, Blankenship 4, Sheridan 2, Damron 2.
SYMMES VALLEY 12 20 7 15 -- 54: Malone 6, Lyons 7, Ellison 4, Simpson 18, Gothard 12, Ross 7.
GALLIA ACADEMY 56, PORTSMOUTH 26: The Blue Angels flew to a 25-0 lead and rolled to a triumph over the Trojans in Centenary, Ohio.
Maddy Petro led Gallia Academy (6-8 overall, 5-7 Ohio Valley Conference) with 20 points. Emma Hammons scored 10. Ayonna Carr paced Portsmouth with 12 points. Nia Trinidad scored 11.
PORTSMOUTH 0 8 9 9 --26: Carr 12, Trinidad 11, Cheatham 3.
GALLIA ACADEMY 12 15 12 17 -- 56: Petro 20, Hammons 10, Cremeens 7, Truance 6, Howell 5, Griffin 4, Reed 4.
ROWAN COUNTY 66, ASHLAND 58: The Vikings (2-3) overcame a 13-point deficit to defeat the Kittens (7-5) in Morehead, Kentucky.
Haven Ford scored 24 points, 17 in the second half, and grabbed 14 rebounds for Rowan County. Katie Chandler scored 18 points and Hailey Rose 14. Emma Sellars led Ashland with 19 points. Jordan Rakes scored 18 and Carly Cullop 12.
ASHLAND 17 15 13 13 -- 58: Cullop 12, Rakes 18, Sellars 19, C. Wallenfelsz 8, Robinson 1.
ROWAN COUNTY 14 10 22 20 -- 66: Ford 24, Rose 14, Melton 3, Chandler 18, Lewis 2, Utterback 5.
Boys
SOUTH GALLIA 42, WESTFALL 41: The Rebels (9-5) emerged victorious from a two-week COVID-19 contact tracing quarantine to defeat the Mustangs in Mercerville, Ohio.
Westfall (5-13) led 27-20 at halftime, but South Gallia used a 14-5 run in the third period to take the lead and hang on.
Brayden Hammond led the Rebels with 16 points. Jaxxin Mabe scored 14. Ashton Nunemaker paced the Mustangs with 16 points.
WESTFALL 8 19 5 9 -- 41: Nunemaker 16, Blackburn 7, Cline 5, Gifford 5, Wolfe 3, Bagher 3, Shipley 2.
SOUTH GALLIA 9 11 14 8 -- 42: Hammond 16, Mabe 14, Combs 6, Saunders 2, Small 2, Saber 2.
RIVER VALLEY 61, NELSONVILLE-YORK 50: In their first game since Jan. 19, the Raiders beat the Buckeyes in Bidwell, Ohio.
Jordan Lambert led River Valley (8-4 overall, 4-3 Tri-Valley Conference) with 22 points. Chase Barber scored 14. Keagan Shope scored 14 and Drew Carter 10 for Nelsonville-York (3-13, 0-8).
NELSONVILLE-YORK 11 10 7 22 -- 50: Shope 14, Carter 10, Gail 8, Tren. Morrissey 8, Trev. Morrissey 5, McKee 5.
RIVER VALLEY 16 12 13 20 -- 61: Jo. Lambert 22, Barber 14, Alderman 8, Ja. Lambert 7, Rhodes 7, Fulks 3.