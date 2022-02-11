Fairland's Chase Allen (20) drops off a pass to teammate Brycen Hunt (33) as he is guarded by Ironton's Landea Wilson (4) during a high school boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Ironton High School.
IRONTON — The Ohio Valley Conference boys basketball championship trophy — all of it — resides at Fairland.
The Dragons (17-5 overall, 11-3 OVC) secured outright their seventh consecutive league championship Friday by beating Ironton 57-46 at the Conley Center. Had the Fighting Tigers won, they’d have set themselves up for a tie for the title by defeating Coal Grove on Saturday. An Ironton win also would have given South Point, a 63-53 victor over Chesapeake Friday, a tie for the crown.
That Fairland won without first-team all-Ohio senior guard Aiden Porter, out with an ankle injury, was all the more satisfying for his teammates.
“We’d heard all week we can’t win this game,” Dragons sophomore guard Will Davis said. “We talked about how we needed to dig down deep and win this game.”
Porter said he hopes to return by Friday when No. 2 seed Fairland plays host to either No. 15 seed Portsmouth West or 18th-seeded Northwest in sectional tournament play. Fairland’s all-time leading scorer said he was thrilled by his teammates’ performance Friday.
“Amazing,” Porter said. “Just amazing. The young guys stepped up. That has to give them more confidence.”
Ironton (13-8, 9-5) hurt the Dragons by scoring off turnovers early and led 32-26 at halftime. Fairland did a better job controlling the pace with deliberate passing that created layups and open jump shots in outscoring the Tigers 31-14 in the second half.
“We had to limit them in transition,” Fairland coach Nathan Speed said.
“In the first half, we weren’t that good defensively. We were on pace to give up 64 points and we knew that wasn’t going to win it for us. In the second half, the offense got better and that led to more energy on defense.”
Ironton took 12 shots in the second half and and made five, finishing 19 for 40. Fairland, though, made 22 of 35 shots (62.8%) overall, with J.D. Thacker scoring 18 points. Chase Allen scored 17 and Davis 11.
Freshman Braden Schreck led the Tigers with 21 points.
