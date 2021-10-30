ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — J.D. Brumfield ran 34 yards on the first play of the game, setting the tone for what kind of night Fairland would have with Buckeye Trail.
Brumfield carried 14 times for 197 yards and four touchdowns, was double digits in tackles and intercepted a pass to lead the second-seeded Dragons (9-1) to a 47-0 rout of the 15th-seeded Warriors (4-6) Saturday in the first round of the Ohio Division VI, Region 23 playoffs at muddy, rainy Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
“I felt I played well, but it’s all because of my teammates,” Brumfield said. “They played great. Without them, I can’t do anything.”
Peyton Jackson completed 6 of 12 passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns as Fairland totaled 413 yards, despite a continuously running clock in the second half. The Dragons defense stuffed Buckeye Trail, limiting it to 75 total yards, zero passing.
“We really played a complete game,” Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham said. “We played well special teams-wise, offensively and defensively. I felt like we really put together a great effort and execution in all phases of the game. I’m definitely pleased. The great thing is we got the victory and it’s time to go back to work.”
Fairland will play host to the winner of Saturday’s game featuring No. 7 Columbus Africentric and No. 10 Worthington Christian in the second round at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Brumfield’s first carry started a five-play, 67-yard drive that ended with him scoring from the 2. Alec Bruce’s extra point made it 7-0. The Dragons’ next drive covered 73 yards in seven plays, capped by Jackson’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Zander Schmidt. By then, it was apparent a mauling was taking place.
Jackson threw a 24-yard TD pass to Steeler Leep at 2:17 of the first quarter. Mason Ward then recovered a Franko Romo fumble to set up the next score, a 1-yard plunge by Brumfield on the third play of the second quarter to boost the lead to 28-0.
Brumfield added a 19-yard touchdown run 5:08 before halftime and Fairland led 35-0 before Buckeye Trail earned its initial first down. Jackson hit Schmidt with a 58-yard touchdown pass with 2:07 left in the second quarter and it was 41-0.
The Dragons possessed the ball for one play in the third quarter and Brumfield scored on a 65-yard run to set the score.
“Defensively, just special,” Cunningham said of his team’s play, limiting the Warriors to 2 yards per play. “This is the best defense we’ve had since I’ve been here. R.J. Ward, Casey Hudson. Nick Knight stepped in and played well. Cooper Cummings and Riley Kazee at linebacker. Our young guys, oh my goodness.”
Schmidt finished with three catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns.
BUCKEYE TRAIL 0 0 0 0 — 0
FAIRLAND 21 20 6 0 — 47
F — Brumfield 2 run (Bruce kick)
F — Schmidt 16 pass from Jackson (Bruce kick)
F — Leep 24 pass from Jackson (Bruce kick)
F — Brumfield 1 run (Bruce kick)
F — Brumfield 19 run (Bruce kick)
F — Schmidt 58 pass from Jackson (kick failed)
F — Brumfield 65 run (kick failed)
Team statistics
BT F
First downs 6 10
Rushes-yards 35-75 28-277
Passes 0-11-3 8-13-0
Passing yards 0 136
Total yards 75 413
Fumbles-lost 3-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 1-5 4-50
Punts 3-33.3 1-47.0
Individual statistics
Rushing
Buckeye Trail — Rome 18-36, Neuhart 9-43, Geiger 2-(-5), Betts 2-(-1), Bates 4-2. Fairland — Brumfield 14-197, Jackson 5-33, Martin 4-16, Kitts 1-9.
Passing
Buckeye Trail — Neuhart 0-11-3. Fairland — Jackson 6-12-0, 131 yards; Wall 1-2-0, 5 yards.
Receiving
Buckeye Trail — none. Fairland — Schmidt 3-82, Leep 1-24, Collins 1-12, Kitts 1-13, Graham 1-5.