ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Emily Chapman knows how that scared little girl in the far corner of the gym feels.
That used to be her at the Fairland Girls Basketball Camp. Now, Chapman works with those youngsters, teaming with fellow Cedarville University player Allie Marshall and Marietta College player Kelsie Warnock, all former Dragons stars who were campers themselves under coach Jon Buchanan when they were in elementary school.
“I remember I was a little camper and I was so nervous every morning, but I loved it,” Chapman said. “I just remember the high school girls and thinking, “I can’t wait to do that one day.’ “
Chapman, a member of Fairland’s state Final Four team in 2015 and a first-team all-stater in 2018, just completed her junior year at Cedarville, where she averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.0 steals per game to help the Yellow Jackets to the NCAA Division II tournament. She scored a career-best 31 points against Hillsdale.
Chapman’s confidence soared in great part because of basketball. She said she wants to impart that to the campers, all of whom are elementary school-aged girls.
“They have to have the confidence and we try to get them to know is be confident in yourself first,” Chapman said. “Put in the work and it’ll come to you.”
Marshall, a sophomore at Cedarville, averaged 4.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in 2020-2021. She scored a career-high 10 points against Tiffin.
“They just have to know they need to work hard, and they do,” said Marshall, a special-mention all-Ohio selection as a senior. “I see their parents post on Facebook a lot, the ones I follow, how they’re shooting outside or in the gym trying to get better. It feels great to see all the younger kids working to be better each day and coming in with the right attitude. I haven’t heard one negative comment. No ‘I can’t do it.’ Even though they might not fully understand, they’re still trying their best.”
Warnock, who appeared in two games during an injury plagued season at Marietta College, where she is sophomore, said she has fond memories of being a camper and is thrilled to give back by working with the current set of young players.
“It’s great to be back,” said Warnock, an honorable-mention all-state pick as a senior. “Allie, Emily and I came up through this camp and they build the foundational skills you need to play at upper levels or even just in high school. It’s great to come back to the place that built us.’
Warnock said she enjoys working with player from throughout the Tri-State.
“We’ve had a bunch of girls who came to these camps from all over — Gallia, Chesapeake, Coal Grove,” Warnock said. “It shows how great this camp is. Coach Buchanan and coach (Adam) Alt have what it takes to build players to play at the next level. They’re here to make people better.”