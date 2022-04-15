SYMMES VALLEY 13, WESTERN-PIKE 0: Kayley Maynard homered as the Vikings routed the Indians in Aid, Ohio.
Baseball
FAIRVIEW 10, GRACE CHRISTIAN 7: Tanner Johnson struck out 18 batters to lift the Eagles (10-3) past the Soldiers. Cameron Harper went 3 for 3 with two RBIs.
BOYD COUNY 5, ASHLAND 4: The Lions scored four times in the third inning to overcome a three-run deficit and beat the Rams. Jake Biggs whiffed nine to pick up the win. Luke Preston went 2 for 4.
LUCASVILLE VALLEY 3, WHEELERSBURG 2: Hunter Edwards made a running catch of a Hunter McKenzie flyball with two runners on to end the game as the host Indians (7-0) edged the Pirates (4-4). George Arnett was the winning pitcher. Connor Estep went 2 for 3 and McKenzie 2 for 4 for Wheelersburg.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 5, ELLIOTT COUNTY 4: Brennan Stephens had three hits in as many at bats and drove in two runs as the Royals (3-4) topped the Lions (5-9) in Ashland. Luke Pennington was 2 for 4 and earned the win.
GREEN 27, WESTERN-PIKE 7: The Bobcats (1-8) scored 12 runs in the sixth inning to clobber the Indians in Latham, Ohio. Winning pitcher Nathaniel Brannigan scored six runs and knocked in three. Landon Kimbler, Quincy Merrill, Blake Smith, Brody Stapleton and Ace Thompson drove in three apiece. Trevor Sparks plated two runs.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
