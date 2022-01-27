ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Jon Buchanan handed Bree Allen the Giovanni’s Player of the Game Award Thursday, but the Fairland coach could have made the pizza restaurant a lot busier if he had more certificates.
Allen, Tomi Hinkle and Kylee Bruce turned in double-doubles as the Dragons (17-2 overall, 12-0 Ohio Valley Conference) defeated Rock Hill 64-41 in girls high school basketball at the Carl York Center. Allen scored 18 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked five shots. Hinkle scored 21 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and made four steals. Bruce scored 10 points and snared 15 rebounds.
Allen, a 6-foot sophomore, was hard on herself when assessing her performance.
“I didn’t make as many shots as I should have and I need to work on my free throws and rebounding, too,” said Allen, who went 6 for 12 from the floor and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line.
The Redwomen (15-4, 8-4) were shorthanded, missing sisters J’Lynn and Haleigh Risner because of illness. Still, Rock Hill started quickly and led 21-15 at 6:25 of the second quarter.
Hazley Matthews sparked the hot start, scoring eight of her 12 points in the first quarter. Allen, though, scored from the block to start a 12-0 run as Fairland took control. Reese Barnitz’s 3-pointer 3:27 before halftime gave the Dragons a 24-21 lead they never relinquished.
“We were playing too fast,” Allen said of the early struggles. “We slowed down and started making shots.”
Fairland made 22 of 54 shots (40.7%), but was better at preventing the Redwomen from scoring. Rock Hill was 10 for 50 (20%) and few shots were easy, as the Dragons blocked seven and contested many more.
Fairland, which finished with a 43-29 rebounding edge, led by as many as 32 after Bruce’s basket from the block with 4:03 to play.
“The players they had are still really good,” Buchanan said of Rock Hill. “They came out ready to play and were beating us in transition. We were missing shots. We adjusted our transition defense and that worked out really well. They had 21 points (at 6:25 of the second quarter) and it took until (6:28 of the fourth quarter) for them to get to 30.”
Buchanan praised all five starters, then singled out Bruce and Barnitz sisters Reece and Kamryn.
“She’s our unsung hero,” Buchanan said of Bruce, a 5-10 sophomore. “She makes passes to set up baskets, she blocks shots, she rebounds. All five of our starters are indispensable.”
Hope Easterling paced the Redwomen with 14 points. Matthews grabbed eight rebounds.
Both teams step out of league play Saturday. The Dragons play at North Adams (15-4) at 3:30 p.m. Rock Hill entertains Huntington St. Joe at noon.
ROCK HILL 15 7 6 13 — 41: A. Matney 0-3 0-2 0-0 0, Bailey 1-9 1-6 5-5 7, Harper 1-7 0-4 2-2 4, Easterling 4-13 1-2 5-9 14, Matthews 4-12 1-4 3-3 12, S. Kidd 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Kellogg 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, J. Kidd 0-3 0-1 3-4 3, Dancy 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, S. Matney 0-0 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 10-50 3-19 18-24 41.
FAIRLAND 15 18 22 12 — 64: R. Barnitz 2-4 1-3 0-0 5, Spencer 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Salyer 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 6-12 1-1 5-6 18, Hinkle 6-15 3-8 6-6 21, K. Barnitz 3-11 3-8 0-0 9, Taylor 0-1 0-0 1-2 1, Byers 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Bruce 5-10 0-1 0-0 10. Totals: 22-54 8-22 12-14 64.