Spring Valley's Dria Parker (33) battles for position against Fairland's Isa Tauaferro (1) during a high school girls basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Fairland High School in Proctorville.
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — No Tri-State girls basketball championship trophy exists, but if it did, Fairland would’ve won it Saturday night.
The Dragons (21-0) defeated Spring Valley 71-59 in a battle of two area powerhouses at the Carl York Center. The game pitted the No. 3 team in Ohio Division II against the No. 2 team in West Virginia Class AAAA.
The atmosphere matched the hype as about 1,000 spectators, many fans of several other area schools, watched and did so loudly through seven lead changes and five ties.
“It was a really good win,” Fairland coach Jon Buchanan said. “(Spring Valley is) really good. You just don’t see teams that have five really good players, and they do.”
Nor do you often see teams with eight really good players. That proved critical as the Dragons’ depth wore on the Timberwolves (15-3) and allowed the hosts to overcome a 32-27 halftime deficit.
Spring Valley’s Allie Daniels dominated early. The 6-foot-1 sophomore scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the first half. She finished with 17 points and 20 rebounds.
“They have so many good players, and something we haven’t had to guard this year, a dominant post player,” Buchanan said. “Allie’s really good. The hard thing about them is they have so many good shooters around her, you don’t want to double her because she can pass out of it. You can’t really double them. All their kids were really good.”
In the second half, Fairland did a better job keeping Daniels out of the paint before she arrived there and gained position.
“Our goal was to meet her before she got to the paint and make her work to get down there,” Buchanan said. “Our kids, Kylie (Bruce), Bree (Allen) and (Addison) Godby did a really good job of that, of defending really hard.”
The Dragons opened the second half with a 7-1 run. Isa Taliaferro’s 3-pointer, her lone basket, with 3:16 left in the third quarter gave Fairland a 38-37 lead it never relinquished.
The Timberwolves trailed 43-42 after a Daniels basket at 1:46 of the third, but Tomi Hinkle’s three-point play sparked a 10-2 Fairland run to close the quarter. The Dragons continued their 21-game streak of winning by double digits.
Hinkle led Fairland with 19 points, 13 in the second half. Kamryn Barnitz and Bailey Russell each scored 13 points and Allen scored 10 and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Hallie Bailey scored 17 points for Spring Valley, which plays Parkersburg at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at West Virginia State University.
Fairland returns to action at 2:20 p.m. Saturday at home against Russell.
