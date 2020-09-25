McDERMOTT, Ohio -- Clayton Thomas shot 4-under-par, 66, to lead Fairland to its fifth consecutive Ohio Valley Conference golf championship Friday at the 6,701-yard, par-72, Portsmouth Elks Golf Club.
The Dragons shot a team score of 322 to beat runner-up Chesapeake by 14 strokes. Gallia Academy placed third with a 344, followed by Portsmouth at 399, South Point at 421, Coal Grove at 439 and Rock Hill at 478. Ironton did not post a team score.
Thomas, a senior, won medalist honors for the third year in a row. He began with a par, a bogey and a par before reeling off four consecutive bogeys. Thomas parred the eighth hole before making birdie on No. 9. On the back nine, Thomas began with a bogey, followed by two pars, then eagled No. 13. Thomas finished bogey, birdie, bogey, birdie, birdie.
Fairland's Landon Roberts finished second with a 1-under, 71. Alex Rogers shot 92 and Cam Mayo 93 for the Dragons.
Jackson Stephens shot 80, Jacob Lemley 81, Christian Hall 85 and Jackson McComas 90 for Chesapeake.
Laith Hamid led Gallia Academy with an 80. Brayden Sexton of South Point fired an 81.