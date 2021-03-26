ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland won a state championship, just in a different sport than many thought the Dragons might.
Fairland won the Ohio Divisions V, VII and VII state boys powerlifting title. The Dragons lifted a total of 12,880 pounds — 3,570 in the lightweight division, 4,465 at middleweight, and 4,845 in heavyweight. Fellow Ohio Valley Conference member Coal Grove finished a close second, with lifts totaling of 12,550 pounds — 3,545 at the lightweight level, 3,775 at middleweight and, 5,230 in the heavyweight division. A third OVC squad, South Point, finished sixth, with a total of 9,355 pounds — 1,845 at lightweight, 3,665 at middleweight, and 3,845 at heavyweight.
Madison Plains placed third, followed in the top 10 by Piketon, Tri-Village, South Point, Bradford, Northwest, South Central, Allen East and Ben Logan.
Fairland’s J.D. Brumfield won the 175-pound state title. The junior squatted 530 pounds, bench pressed 265 and deadlifted 500. Brumfield’s father, Johnny, won an individual title for Fairland 30 years earlier.
The Dragons Max Ward, a quarterback who signed with Kentucky Christian University, won the 185 division. Ward squatted 450 pounds, benched 240 and deadlifted 450.
Fairland’s Ben Southard placed second in the 125-pound class, squatting 215, benching 145 and deadlifting 300 for a total of 660. Mason Brown of Madison Plains won with a 755-pound total. The Dragons’ Parker Wyant was fourth at 145, lifting 845 pounds with a 330 squat, 180 bench and 335 deadlift. Anthony Roby of Madison Plains won with a total of 910. Fairland’s Kam Kitts and Nick Goodenough were 12th and 13th, respectively.
At 155, Fairland’s Adam Marcum was fifth, lifting 910 pounds, and teammate Cam Adkins sixth, also with a total of 910. Dragons Gavin Davis and Alec Bruce were ninth and 10th, respectively. Devin Barker was 13th at 165 and Noah Weinsweig 12th at 185. Zander Schmidt placed third at 195, lifting 1,025 pounds. Mason Ward lifted 940 pounds to finish sixth.
At 210, Tanner Litz was seventh, Casey Hudson eighth, Ryan Dixon ninth and Trey Black 13th. At 250, Fairland’s lifted 1,385 pounds to finish second to Coal Grove’s Austin Stapleton, who squatted 555, benched 290 and deadlifted 775 for a total of 1,420. Fairland’s Justin Board was eighth.
In the unlimited Division, Coal Grove’s Ben Compliment won, squatting 655, benching 355 and deadlifting 600. Fairland’s Justin McKee was 12th.
Other local boys who placed included:
From Coal Grove, Landon Roberts third at 125, Nate Woodyard fifth and Brayden Wilson eighth at 135; Morgan Schultz second, Justin Newcomb fifth, Steven Easterling seventh and Garrett Hankins 11th at 145; Steven Simpson fourth at 155; Clay Ferguson third and Landon Johnson 12th at 165; Chase Hall second at 185; Brad Wheeler eighth at 195; Elias Bazell 10th at 225; Tucker Meadows 10th at 250; and Brennan Meadows 11th in unlimited.
From South Point, J.T. Morrison 11th at 155; Gage Chapman eighth and Maddox McCallister 11th at 165; Luke Byrd seventh and Blaine Freeman eighth at 175; Xavier Henry ninth at 195; and Dontae Harris fourth in unlimited.
From Chesapeake, R.J Ward third in unlimited.
In the girls competition, Fairland finished third with a lift of 4,555 pounds, 2,345 in the lightweight division and 2,665 at heavyweight. Ironton was 12th. Bradford won with a lift of 5,260. Piketon was second at 5,010. Madison Plains finished fourth, followed by Allen East, Tri Village, Ayersville, Spring Field Shawnee, West Liberty Salem and Northmor in the top 10.
Fairland’s Morgan Webb won the 115-pound division, squatting 215, benching 110 and deadlifting 295 for a total of 620, 30 pounds more than runner-up Belle Burgette of Bradford. Fairland’s Nina Miller (505) and Kaci Adkins (470) were fourth and fifth, respectively.
Other local girls who placed included:
From Fairland, Brooke Brumfield third at 125 girls, with the top deadlift (265) and bench (110); Katie Brumfield second with the top deadlift (270), Lexi Hall fourth and Tomi Hinkle fifth at 135; and Zoey Schmidt fourth at 155.
From Ironton, Emma Hall second at 175.