ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — For the second consecutive season, Fairland got a final score inside of a minute to play to down its Ohio Valley Conference archrival Chesapeake 36-33 at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
Gavin Hunt hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds left in the game to rally the Dragons for the go-ahead score. The junior ran a route toward the front corner of the end zone and caught an underthrown ball in front of a fallen Panther defender.
“I saw it was a little short and made an adjustment. Then I saw he fell down,” Hunt said. “I didn’t want these seniors to leave on a loss to Chesapeake.”
Fairland led 29-14 at halftime taking advantage of Chesapeake miscues on special teams to set up short-field situations. The Dragons, leading 8-7 at the end of the first quarter, used a 21-7 second quarter to build what appeared an insurmountable lead.
“It would have been devastating,” Hunt said of losing the lead and possibly the game.
Chesapeake surged in the third quarter with a touchdown run by Will Todd that cut the lead to 29-20. Then a Panther defense that had surrendered 572 combined yards to South Point and Rock Hill prevented Fairland backs Michael Stitt and J.D. Brumfield from getting momentum going.
Kamren Harless followed Todd’s score with a 1-yard run that cut the Dragons lead to 29-27 with 8:02 to play.
Just as he bailed out Fairland with his winning touchdown catch, Hunt nearly cost the Dragons the game when he ran a fake punt and was stopped short of a first down in Chesapeake territory. The Panthers took their first lead since they opened the game with a touchdown on their opening drive. Donald Richendollar followed up his 16-yard TD run on a fumbled snap with an attempted two-point conversion but was tripped up short of the end zone, leaving Chesapeake with a four-point lead.
“I made a bad call on the fake punt,” Hunt said, emphasizing it was his call on the fake.
Trailing 33-29 and starting at its own 20 after an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty on Fairland following the Chesapeake go-ahead score, Fairland had 3:45 and three timeouts to set up the game-winning drive.
Fairland kept the ball on the ground, working the clock and using its timeouts to move to the Chesapeake 25.
With neither team qualifying for the playoffs, the Ohio Valley Conference contest marked the end of the season for both schools but allowed the Dragons to post a winning season (6-4 overall, 4-3 OVC).
The Panthers (4-6, 2-5) saw their season end for the third straight year with a loss to Fairland, leaving the Joe Smith Helmet in the Fairland trophy case for another year. Since that trophy was introduced in 2009 Fairland has won it four times while Chesapeake has won it seven times. The Panthers lead the all-time series 37-33-1.
CHESAPEAKE 7 7 6 13—33
FAIRLAND 8 21 0 7—36
C — Richendollar 14 run (Wilson kick)
F — Stitt 10 pass from Ward (Kazee pass from Hunt)
C — Sentz 30 pass from Richendollar (Wilson kick)
F — Stitt 25 run (Marshall kick)
F — Brumfield 8 run (Marshall kick)
F — Stitt 25 run (Marshall kick)
C — Todd 25 run (kick failed)
C — Harless 1 run (Wilson kick)
C — Richendollar 16 run (run failed)
F — Hunt 25 pass from Ward (Marshall kick)
C F
First downs 15 8
Rushes-yards 56-344 26-63
Passes 2-3-1 9-14-1
Passing yards 31 98
Total yards 375 161
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 9-60 6-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (C) Todd 17-111, Harless 21-101, Nida 8-16, Richendollar 12-116; (F) Stitt 15-86, Brumfield 11-55.
PASSING: (C) Richendollar 2-3-1 31 yards, 1 TD (F) Ward 9-14-1, 98 yards, 2 TD.
RECEIVING: (C) Sentz 2-31; (F) Sowards 3-19, Stitt 3-27, Brumfield 1-1, Hunt 5-55, West 1-3.