The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230322-hds-fairlandlift.JPG

Fairland's Zoey Schmidt squats a state-best 300 pounds in winning a championship at the Ohio High School Powerlifting state meet Saturday in Kenton, Ohio.

 Submitted photo

Four Fairland boys won individual titles to lift the Dragons to the small school state title at the Ohio Powerlifting Championships Saturday in Kenton, Ohio.

Ohio Valley Conference teams claimed the top three spots in the 37-team meet featuring squads in Divisions V, VI and VII. Fairland finished with 14,190 pounds to win its third consecutive state championship. Coal Grove was second with 13,005 and Portsmouth third with 12,630. South Point placed 11th with 7,900, Chesapeake 21st with 3,140, South Gallia 27th with 1,355 and Wheelersburg 30th with 1,240.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you