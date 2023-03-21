Four Fairland boys won individual titles to lift the Dragons to the small school state title at the Ohio Powerlifting Championships Saturday in Kenton, Ohio.
Ohio Valley Conference teams claimed the top three spots in the 37-team meet featuring squads in Divisions V, VI and VII. Fairland finished with 14,190 pounds to win its third consecutive state championship. Coal Grove was second with 13,005 and Portsmouth third with 12,630. South Point placed 11th with 7,900, Chesapeake 21st with 3,140, South Gallia 27th with 1,355 and Wheelersburg 30th with 1,240.
The Dragons' Ryan Dixon, Marshall Castle, Niko Kristy and Lucas Bompus finished first in their classes. Dixon lifted 1,390 pounds to win the 225-pound division. Castle won the 210-pound class with a total of 1,340. Kristy lifted 1,190 to take the 185-pound title. Bompus won the 135-pound crown with a lift of 1,010.
Coal Grove's Wade Hankins was champion of the 125-pound class, totaling 920 pounds. The Hornets' Steven Simpson lifted 1,245 to take the 165-pound title. South Point's Dontae Harris won the unlimited class with a lift of 1,495.
Fairland's girls finished third, behind Madison Plains and Bradford. South Point was ninth, Portsmouth 12th, Coal Grove 13th and Chesapeake 24th.
The Dragons' Camryn Bookwalter won at 135, lifting 675 pounds. Fairland's Zoey Schmidt claimed the 155-pound title with a lift of 730. South Point's Makinzie Luhrsen lifted 820 to win the 225-pound division.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
