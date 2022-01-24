ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — It was business as usual on Monday for Tomi Hinkle and Bree Allen as the duo each scored 16 points to lead Fairland to a 58-20 girls basketball victory over Chesapeake and the team’s 11th Ohio Valley Conference basketball victory of the season.
Allen scored nine of her 16 points in the first half while Hinkle added 14 of her 16 in the second half as the Dragons set a running clock in motion in the final period to close out a season sweep of the Panthers.
“We just play, and we share the ball with everyone,” said Allen. “It’s really a team effort to get us all those points.”
Hinkle said she doesn’t feel any competition to match Allen’s performance, but after scoring only a single layup in the first half on eight field goal attempts, Hinkle erupted for 10 points in the third quarter, including eight in a row.
In the fourth quarter, with the game well in hand, Hinkle scored four of Fairland’s first six points of that quarter. Allen added the other two.
“I just started making my shots in the third quarter,” Hinkle said. “And I started driving more too. Because when I first started driving in the first half, I wasn’t making anything, and I had to keep my confidence up.”
For head coach Jon Buchanan, whose team improved to 16-2 overall and leads the OVC with an 11-0 record, Allen and Hinkle have been the mainstays for Fairland all season.
“Sometimes I think they’re a little too unselfish,” Buchanan said. “We’d like to see them score more.”
The pair had help from Kylee Bruce, who was dominant under the basket but displayed how versatile her game is.
Buchanan guessed that the center pulled down more than 10 rebounds in the game, plus scored six points in the paint and knocked down a 3-pointer in the second quarter to finish with nine points.
Reece Barnitz hit three shots from beyond the arc to match Bruce’s total, including a triple with under 4 minutes to play in the opening period that gave her team a 10-0 lead.
Fairland opened a 15-0 gap to close out the first period.
Chesapeake (4-11, 2-8) got a 3-pointer from Emily Duncan to open the second quarter to cut the Dragons’ lead to 15-3, but it could get no closer. Duncan led the Panthers with seven points.
CHESAPEAKE 0 9 8 3 — 20: Pauley 0-1 0-0 1-2 1, Isaacs 0-0 0-0 2-2 2, Ball 2-7 0-2 1-2 5, McComas 2-8 0-3 0-0 5, Hicks 0-6 0-3 0-0 0, Duncan 3-8 1-2 0-0 7, Webb 0-2 0-0 0-0 0. Team 7-34 2-12 4-6 20.
FAIRLAND 15 14 19 10 — 58: R. Barnitz 3-6 3-5 0-0 9, Allen 4-9 2-4 6-13 16, Hinkle 7-16 2-6 0-0 16, K. Barnitz 1-5 1-2 2-2 5, Bruce 4-7 1-3 0-0 9, Salyer 1-2 1-1 0-0 3, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0-0 0. Team 20-46 10-16 8-15 58.