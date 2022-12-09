ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — On the edge of the table where Reece Barnitz signed her National Letter of Intent sat a tiny pair of what appeared to be white baby shoes.
They weren't shoes, though, but braces the Fairland High School track and cross country star wore the first two years of her life.
"When I was really small, I was found with developmental delays and my pediatrician told my parents I might never run properly or particularly fast," Barnitz said.
That diagnosis makes Barnitz's story so astonishing. She signed Friday to run for Wright State University in Fairborn, Ohio. Barnitz said the scholarship means more to her than it might have because she might not have been able to run.
"I might have never had the opportunity to run, so being able to do it at all, let alone at the next level, is really important to me," Barnitz said.
Barnitz said she struggled to walk until about age 5, often falling or stumbling. She experiences no such problems now. The female winner of the Juneteenth Race for Equality in Huntington this year, Barnitz finished in 20.53.0. Barnitz was one of the better high school runners in the Tri-State last spring.
Fairland coach Chuck Wentz said Barnitz's future is bright.
"You couldn't ask for anybody better than Reece to come in and run for you," Wentz said. "She didn't start running for us until the end of her sophomore year, but has picked it and loves to run. You rarely find someone who will text you on a Sunday morning and ask if she can do 10 miles today."
Barnitz, who has a 4.6 grade point average and plans to major in biology with an eye on a medial degree, comes from an athletic family. Her brother Teran from Cabell Midland High played college football at Army, cousin Amber Wolfe of Wahama High signed to play softball at Radford University, and younger sister Kamryn is a college basketball prospect.
Barnitz also stars on the Dragons powerhouse basketball team. She said she enjoys hoops, but loves running.
"In sixth grade I ran cross country and was not very good at all," Barnitz said with a laugh. "Seventh grade I ran track and started to like it and got into it more. Then took a break. I came to Fairland (from Huntington St. Joe) in 10th grade and ran track and fell in love with it. My last two years I've gotten into it and decided this is what I want to do. If I'm going to play college sports it's going to be running."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
