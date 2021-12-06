HUNTINGTON — Fairland High School linebacker J.D. Brumfield was named to all-Ohio Division VI’s first team on Monday.
Brumfield made 131 tackles, 85 solo, eight sacks, nine other tackles for losses, nine quarterback hurries, eight pass breakups, eight forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions to help the Dragons to an 11-2 record and the Southeast Region semifinals.
Brumfield was one of several Dragons honored. Offensive lineman Steven Rhoades was a second-team selection, defensive end Casey Hudson made the third team, wide receiver Zander Schmidt, defensive lineman R.J. Ward and defensive back Steeler Leep were honorable mention picks.
Symmes Valley linebacker Brayden Webb made the second team and running back Ethan Patterson the third team. Defensive lineman Ethan Patterson, linebacker Grayson Walsh and defensive back Levi Niece were honorable-mention selections.
Coal Grove running back Chase Hall and defensive back Jarren Hicks were named to the third-team. Hornets tight end Perry Kingrey and offensive lineman Brad Wheeler were honorable mention honorees. Rock Hill running back Owen Hankins and defensive back Hunter Blagg received honorable mention.
Beau Brungard of New Middletown Springfield, D.J. Newman of Archbold and Bryce Schondelmyer of Arcanum are tri-offensive players of the year. Defensive player of the year is Norey Johnson of Cincinnati Deer Park. James Lee of KIPP Columbus is coach of the year.
No players from local schools Green or South Gallia were honored in Division VII. Offensive player of the year is Drew Gallehue of Edon. Defensive player of the year is Eli Franks of McComb. Coach of the year is Bob Ashley of Portsmouth Notre Dame.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
